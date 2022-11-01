Skip to main content

NFL Trade Deadline: Jets Choose Not to Move Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims

Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims were not traded before the deadline on Tuesday despite requesting to be traded.

Several top-tier wideouts were dealt before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

We're talking Chase Claypool, Calvin Ridley and Kadarius Toney.

Jets receivers Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims stayed put.

Both wideouts had previously requested trades from New York at different times over the last few months, both due to building displeasure with their usage and playing time. Now, both former second-round picks will remain in a Jets uniform through the end of this season. 

Moore's trade request is more fresh, a recent product of the dip in his playing time and passes thrown his direction since quarterback Zach Wilson returned from injury. The playmaker has just one target over his last two games—he sat out during New York's win over the Broncos, held without a catch against the Packers and Patriots (while receiving season-lows in snaps). 

When asked about his chemistry with Wilson after Sunday's loss to New England, Moore chuckled, saying that he doesn't know since he doesn't "get the ball." The wideout has voiced his frustration on social media as well.

Mims' trade request came in the preseason. The third-year receiver has experienced quite a few highs and lows since being drafted in 2020, missing time due to injuries and illnesses. Like Moore, Mims has flashed his skills in green and white, showing why New York invested a second-rounder in his services. Nonetheless, it feels like the majority of his career with the Jets has been spent on the sidelines—he's been a healthy scratch in all but two games this season, on the outside looking in at New York's loaded wide receiver room. 

Going forward, there's still a chance that these receivers can play a significant role within New York's offense. They certainly have the talent and Wilson needs all the help he can get in order to keep this offense's success in motion following a few key injuries with a challenging schedule looming for the rest of the season.

Still, it's going to be hard for everyone to be happy with their usage and targets if Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios are all healthy. That's the downside of depth at the wide receiver position. Only time will tell if Moore and Mims start to get the ball more often. Perhaps their departures from the organization are still inevitable. 

