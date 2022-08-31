Jets Taking Risk With Lack of Depth on Offensive Line After Roster Cuts

The Jets' offensive line is set.

Even after losing Mekhi Becton for the season with another knee injury, this team's starting unit is formidable, ready to protect whoever is under center with a lineup featuring several proven veterans and a recent first-round pick.

And yet, after the Jets made cuts to trim the roster to 53 players on Tuesday, it became clear that the depth beyond New York's starting five appears to be a possible liability.

The Jets waived Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga and more on Tuesday. That leaves rookie Max Mitchell, Nate Herbig and Dan Feeney as the only other backups presently on New York's roster.

Is that group talented enough to step in when the Jets' starting unit endures bumps and bruises along the way in 2022? What about if another lineman suffers a significant injury like Becton?

Sure, there's a chance Duane Brown and George Fant stay healthy all year long at the tackle positions. It's possible that guard Laken Tomlinson will play to the value of the lucrative contract he signed to join coach Robert Saleh and the Jets this past offseason. Alijah Vera-Tucker can take another step forward in 2022, his sophomore season at guard.

Like this team experienced with Becton a year ago, however, you simply can't count on a healthy offensive line in this league. You need to have other options as well.

That's why in 2021, the Jets went out and added Morgan Moses before the season, a swing tackle that could step in right away and provide starter-quality snaps if someone got hurt. Turns out, Gang Green needed Moses to play the entire season at right tackle.

Perhaps the Jets are comfortable with Mitchell in that role, a lineman they selected in the fourth round this spring out of Louisiana. Even if he has a future in this league, are the Jets truly confident that he can provide adequate protection when called upon in the regular season? He's yet to take his first NFL snap. There won't be any time for him to adjust.

The other two options don't bring the highest ceiling to the trenches either. Herbig played in 31 games over the last two years with the Eagles. Feeney has been a workhorse for the Chargers, but didn't play too much in his first year with the Jets in 2021.

It's worth noting that once Zach Wilson is cleared to play after his knee surgery, the second-year quarterback will be back in the pocket. With two knee injuries for Wilson in less than two seasons at the helm of New York's offense, suspect protection puts his future at risk.

Again, the five lineman penciled in to start in Week 1 give the Jets a chance to win, certainly more than Gang Green's starting offensive line in years past. That group of five doesn't always make it through each week, though.

Asked on Tuesday if he expects the Jets to make any additional moves now that their roster is set—possibly attacking the waiver wire after monitoring the players other teams cut—Saleh said New York is always going to look.

"We’re really excited about the guys we have, but if there are opportunities to make the roster better, I’m sure Joe [Douglas] will do that."

You have to figure that Douglas will monitor the market for depth on the offensive line. If not, this team might need to scramble to do so down the road.

