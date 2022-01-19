NFL Draft Rumors: Jets 'Prefer' to Trade No. 10 Overall Pick

New York could use their second first-round pick to trade for a proven player or acquire more draft capital.

The Jets reportedly "prefer" to trade the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

New York has two selections in the first round of this spring's draft. Their 4-13 record resulted in the No. 4 overall pick. The No. 10 overall selection is a product of the Jamal Adams trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's Vacchiano with the latest on what could result in another trade in the first round for the Jets.

It’s too early to know anything, but I’ve heard rumblings that the Jets prefer to trade this pick if they can. And while they could use it to bring back a player (like, maybe a No. 1 receiver), I think it’s more likely they trade down and see if they can pick up an extra No. 1 pick for next year. If the quarterbacks start to fall – as many predict they will – teams will start to hyperventilate and will start offering a lot to move up (like the Bears did with the Giants last year), so Douglas could take advantage.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas did allude to some aggressiveness this offseason during his press conference with reporters on the Monday following New York's Week 18 loss to Buffalo.

Douglas didn't rule out the possibility of trading picks for proven talent. Considering the Jets are slated to be on the clock nine times in the first five rounds, the franchise has flexibility to make moves and still have plenty of draft capital at their disposal.

Depending on how the first round goes, New York may be content with the 10th overall pick. A certain player could slip or the Jets could end up falling in love with a prospect during pre-draft evaluation. If another team is itching to move up, however, New York could add picks later in the draft, another opportunity for Douglas and his team to find more diamonds in the rough and inject young talent into this rebuilding roster.

