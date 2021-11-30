Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    Jets Continue to Benefit From the Jamal Adams Trade

    The New York Jets hold two top five picks in the 2022 NFL draft entering Week 13, continuing to benefit from the Jamal Adams trade with the Seattle Seahawks.
    The Jamal Adams trade is shaping up to be a franchise-altering transaction for the Jets.

    Entering play in Week 13, the Jets hold the fourth and fifth overall selections in the 2022 NFL draft, per Tankathon.

    With the Seahawks losing on Monday Night Football to the Washington Football Team, both New York and Seattle are now 3-8 on the season. 

    It's hard to believe, considering how competitive the Seahawks have been over the last decade, but as of now, New York's first pick from their pair of first-rounders would be from the Seahawks.

    This all stems from the Adams trade, a blockbuster deal that took place in July of 2020. 

    General manager Joe Douglas flipped a first-rounder from the Seahawks into guard Alijah Vera-Tucker using the first first-rounder from the Adams trade in the 2021 NFL draft. Who knows what kind of player New York will be able to add early in the first round with their other top pick from that deal next spring.

    Obviously the draft order is subject to change. Both teams have six more games remaining on their schedules this season. But Seattle has continued to struggle mightily this year, slipping out of playoff contention when Russell Wilson was injured. 

    Plus, Adams has taken a step back in Seattle's secondary this year. The safety has zero sacks, four tackles for loss and one interception. Adams was solid last season, but if he continues to decline, it'll grow more apparent that the Jets fleeced Seattle in that trade.

    Factor in the Sam Darnold trade and New York also holds an additional second- and fourth-round pick next spring. It's the type of haul that can accelerate Gang Green's rebuild, adding several talented youngsters that can vault this club closer to contention.

