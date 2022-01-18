Why the Jets Should Draft Treylon Burks

New York should target Burks early in the second round, adding a playmaker that would be a perfect fit for Zach Wilson in Mike LaFleur's offense.

There are mock drafts everywhere you look, but undoubtedly some players will go higher or lower than they are projected.

One of those players could be Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

By all appearances on game film, Burks looks like an ideal pick for the Jets at the top of the second round, if he lasts that long. Burks lines up all over the field. He lines up at tight end, in the backfield and out wide. There is no question, Burks could factor nicely into offensive coordinator Mike LaFluer’s bag-of-tricks.

Burks would be an ideal type of receiver for quarterback Zach Wilson too, because he is a big target with a wide catch radius (short and deep) who can help compensate for Wilson’s passes being all over the place.

Pro Football Focus currently has Burks projected to go 28th overall in the first round, which is not far from where the Jets will be selecting early in the second with the 35th and 38th picks.

Another possibility is New York packages both those two second-rounders and moves back up in the latter part of the first round to get Burks.

If New York loses wide receiver Jamison Crowder in free agency, it becomes even more of a possibility.

READ: Jets Load Up on Defense, Receivers in 7-Round Mock

Burks is not a shoe-in first-rounder because he does not change direction all that well, he is not a burner and he lacks that coveted burst to the ball.

The thing that has driven Burks back into the first-round discussion, however, is he is one heck of a deep threat. Burks offers shades of Randy Moss the way he can go up and get it on the long ball.

Having the ability to pick up yardage after snagging short passes and the having ability to make plays deep is the name of the game.

Burks looked the part against Alabama too, which is another indicator of his pro potential. Alabama is a great NFL warm-up. Burks had 8 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns against Nick Saban’s team.

Level of competition is something scouts pay attention to, as prospects will be competing at the highest level in the NFL.

Burks is not a one-year wonder either, as he was productive in 2020 (51 catches, 820 yards (16.1 avg.), seven touchdowns. Showing consistent production in consecutive seasons plays another role in the evaluation process. It is another feather in Burks' cap.

#16 Treylon Burks 6-foot-3, 225 pounds



40-yard dash time: 4.5 (walterfootball.com)



2021 game film reviewed: Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss



2021 stats: 66 catches, 1,104 yards (16.7 avg.), 11 touchdowns



Grade: Late First Round-Early Second Round



NFL comparables: Al Toon, Michael Westbrook, Cordarrelle Patterson



Scouting Report:



Lanky and physically strong receiver who excels in the short and deep route levels. Versatile. Lines up all over the place to create mismatches. Able take a handoff. Has limited history in high school of passing. Average get-off. Good route runner, but labors at route breakpoints and rounds off. Lacks hip flexibility. Smooth long stride one-gear runner with building speed. Good, but not great looking playing speed. Able to use his thick frame well and competes for the ball. Decent hands. Good concentration shown in tightly contested coverage. Excellent after the catch short range. Excellent YAC (yards-after-catch). Tough cookie to bring down. Stiff-arms defenders. Went out of bounds too easily. Average looking at the intermediate level that requires sharp breakpoints. Dominant deep. Did an phenomenal job high-pointing the ball and using his length to his advantage. Can go up and get it and he is great at adjusting back to the ball. Good ball tracking skills. Works at it blocking. Gives strong effort to block. Intriguing prospect.

The Jets don’t just need receivers, they need receivers who fit their system and those who are most complimentary to Wilson’s strengths and his weaknesses.

Burks fits.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.