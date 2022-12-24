NFL Insider: Expect Jets to Move On From Zach Wilson This Offseason

Looks like New York is planning for a change at quarterback after just two seasons with Zach Wilson.

The Jets are expected to move on from Zach Wilson this offseason, finding a new quarterback, per NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Glazer reported on FOX Sports that New York has "lost all confidence" in the No. 2 overall pick, a situation that worsened on Thursday night when Wilson was benched in favor of third-string quarterback Chris Streveler in the second half of a loss to the Jaguars.

"They've lost all confidence in Zach Wilson," Glazer said on Saturday. "Zach lost confidence in himself going into that last game. Came out with even less confidence. Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season."

In other words, there's a legitimate chance that Wilson never throws a pass in a Jets uniform again. Mike White could return to the starting lineup next weekend when the Jets face the Seahawks if he's cleared for contact from his scary rib injury. Otherwise, New York will be choosing from Wilson, Streveler and veteran Joe Flacco as they cling to a slim shot at making the postseason.

Wilson threw for 92 yards on Thursday in a 19-3 loss to Jacksonville, New York's fourth loss in a row. He completed just 50 percent of his passes (9-for-18), taking three sacks. On the season, Wilson has thrown for 1,688 yards in nine games with a 54.5 completion percentage, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As much as Wilson has a 5-3 record under center this season, he hasn't been the reason for those victories. Usually New York's elite defense puts the team on its back and the Jets have been able to win some games despite the way Wilson has performed.

If the Jets move on from Wilson after this season, regardless of what transpires over the final two games of the year, New York will be living out a worst-case scenario at the position once again. The Jets used the second pick of last year's draft on Wilson, a huge miss while other decisions and picks have panned out for a team on the rise.

They'll be on the lookout for a veteran in free agency or test the trade market, seeking out a signal-caller that's capable of orchestrating an offense that has plenty of potential.

