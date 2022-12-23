Jets Coach Suspended For Violating NFL Gambling Policy

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for gambling.

Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy, per Rich Cimini and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While Austin is appealing the suspension, it will last for a minimum of one year, according to Schefter and Cimini.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added that there is no indication that Austin bet on NFL games as a coach. Instead, Austin bet on other sports, which still violates the league's gambling policy for personnel.

Austin is the second high-profile suspension under the NFL gambling policy in 2022. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after he gambled on games in 2021.

This is Austin's second season with the Jets working as New York's wide receivers coach. Austin is a former Pro Bowl wide receiver that played in the NFL for 10 seasons. Eight of those years were with the Dallas Cowboys.

Before joining the Jets, Austin was an offensive quality control coach in San Francisco, helping the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl. His playing career lasted from 2006 to 2015. He played college ball at Monmouth in New Jersey.

