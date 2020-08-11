Lack of wide receiver depth means George Campbell and Lawrence Cager can make the New York Jets roster

With New York Jets wide receiver Josh Doctson choosing to opt-out of the season, the depth – or lack thereof – at the wide receiver position is very much apparent. The Jets did well this offseason to add a couple starting pieces at wide receiver but the position group is thin.

The decision by Doctson and the ramifications on the roster show this.

That’s where an undrafted rookie free agent such as Lawrence Cager (Georgia) or George Campbell (West Virginia) could end up not just making the roster but pushing for playing time.

Campbell is an intriguing case. He transferred last season as a fifth-year senior to West Virginia after injuries cut short his previous two seasons. And while his production wasn’t huge (19 receptions for 469 yards and seven receiving touchdowns), it was still a good sign to see Campbell healthy and competing in April at the Florida facility that hosted his Pro Day.

A 4.35 time in the 40 at his unofficial Pro Day is certainly exciting and shows that if an NFL team can tap his upside that there is playmaking ability in his makeup. His scheduled Pro Day at West Virginia was cancelled due to COVID-19.

It was his close to the season that shows his potential at the next level. Against Texas Tech (three catches for 95 yards), Kansas State (five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns) and Oklahoma State (five catches for 92 yards and one touchdown), Campbell showed big play ability and production. It has been about injuries, however, for Campbell and the Jets are hoping he can stay on the field so as to have a chance to develop.

If he can put it together, then Campbell has a legitimate shot of making the roster with the Jets. He has the physical tools (his 40 time would have been second-fastest of the NFL Combine) and size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) to be a contributor in the NFL.

Behind Jamison Crowder, the team’s leading wide receiver a year ago as well as second round pick Denzel Mims and the productive Breshad Perriman, the Jets need depth at wide receiver. Like Campbell, the aforementioned Cager comes with question marks about health and production.

But both players, if they can build on their promise, have a very really chance of sticking with the Jets this fall.