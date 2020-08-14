JetsCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Pete Carroll on what Jamal Adams brings to the Seahawks defense: 'He's not bringing Gregg Williams'

Kristian Dyer

Pete Carroll took a little shot at New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Thursday, in the process inviting more back-and-forth between the two.  

The smack talk from Carroll came on Seattle sports radio station when the Seattle Seahawks head coach made an appearance on Dave Mahler and Dick Fain’s show. His zinger against Williams came just hours after the Jets defensive coordinator said that Adams might get bored in Seattle’s defense. It was a clear bit of fun from Carroll who was hamming it up with the jovial hosts.

Adams was traded in late July by the Jets to the Seahawks in a blockbuster deal. Carroll was asked what Adams, an All-Pro safety, brings to the defense.

“Well he’s not bringing Gregg Williams with him, that’s for sure. C’mon Gregg, fire back, let’s have some fun with this,” Carroll said on Seattle sports radio station KJR on Thursday.

“He is a very versatile football player and there’s a bunch of stuff he can do. I have had the good fortune of coaching some really good safeties over the years. There’s reason to believe that this guy can do just about anything all the things those guys have ever done. That’s the cool part of his game that be brings. Let’s see how that all works out when we get to the ball games.”

On a Wednesday conference call with the Jets media, Williams took the not-so-subtle shot at the Seahawks defense. It was a bit unsolicited and out of nowhere.

“Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety type things and complexities and maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do. We’ll still do the same pattern of things, we’ll still do a lot of the same exact things,” Williams said. “But we’ll highlight the people we have here. As you saw what we did there was, [Adams] had maybe his productive year here because we highlighted the skillsets he had. And I’ve had a lot of really, really good guys at that position over the year, had a lot of really good safeties to build things around. Now, it’s next man up. We’ll fit them into here and we have some good skill levels, skill sets here that we can capitalize on.”

In his first year under Williams, Adams developed into an elite defensive player. He had 75 tackles and 6.5 sacks, making the Pro Bowl for a second-straight season and earning his first All-Pro nod.

For a Seattle team desperate to upgrade their backend, Adams could put the unit and the team over the top in the NFC West.

“He brings a smile to my face. He’s really sharp, he’s really competitive, in that he really cares. He wants to know all the details. He wants to be corrected, he wants be to helped, taught, coached all that,” Carroll said this week during his press conference.

“He’s got the kind of focus – he has a unique focus that some of the great players we’ve had have demonstrated. I just know he’s the real deal.”

Carroll also added in his assessment on Adams that he is a rare combination of talent and work ethic - “he’s not too full of himself. He wants to be a great player, again, but he wants to work for it.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Beau.The.Sea.Lion.
Beau.The.Sea.Lion.

Confucius say; the best way to avoid boredom in the NFL is to be on a playoff-contending team.
He's also among real friends like Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs who have been looking forward to playing with him for years. He's anxious to prove himself, even more so now with all the shade being thrown his way.
These days, though, all you have to do is watch the hundreds of videos where pundits from several teams and media outlets all raved about his transcendent talent - then went on to criticize him and the deal.
But, I understand. Even if you discount the fact that Jamal should have gone higher in the draft... if you say he is valued at a #6 pick overall, then trading next years 32nd and 96th picks plus two years from now the number 32 pick again to get him is beyond a no-brainer... If you were to try to get the number 6 pick next year with the 32nd, 96th and next year's first-rounder... GLWT!
And that's getting someone who might be the next Jamal Adams, but is just as likely to be the next Solomon Thomas.
Jets fans can hope for the future, but to be angry at Seattle for realizing that "two first-rounders" doesn't mean the same thing for a perennial contender as it does for a team like Dallas, Houston, SF, LA (either) and others that have occasionally made the playoffs but are just as likely to throw in an 8-8 year or like SF a 2-win nightmare that nets a Nick pick... I mean, to be angry at Seattle for taking your team's best player and giving you the equivalent of some un-scratched lottery tickets and Bradley McDougald is definitely NOT ...
Just
Embracing
The
Suck

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waived by the Jets Last Week, Linebacker Signs with Titans

https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/gm-report/titans-nfl-wyatt-ray-signed

David Boclair

Is Le'Veon Getting Disrespected in Fantasy?

https://www.si.com/fantasy/community/football/ffwc-online-championship-expert-slow-draft-review

bennyheis

Adam Gase impressed with Sam Darnold this offseason.

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-sam-darnold-ready-for-next-step-according-to-adam-gase

Kristian Dyer

Jets cut Brian Winters

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-brian-winters-cut-by-jets

Kristian Dyer

CJ Mosley Opts out

Zer0cool

by

Kristian Dyer

Mekhi Becton's workouts are rediculous:

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-mekhi-becton-shows-outlier-qualities-pre-training-camp-workout

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

The Meadowlands is starting to look like a Swamp

Zer0cool

by

Kristian Dyer

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/gm-report/3-4-or-4-3-which-defense-will-the-jets-be-running-in-2019-one-of-the-biggest-debates-in-football-r1z-CNZIvkeXNOHOPieN6A

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa