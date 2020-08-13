Sleepy in Seattle: Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams thinks Jamal Adams might be bored in the Seahawks defense

When it comes to Jamal Adams, the New York Jets are not terribly worried about replacing the All-Pro safety. Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams does feel, however, that the Seattle Seahawks team that traded for him last month might make Adams sleepy in Seattle.

That defense, according to Williams, won’t use Adams in the same way that the Jets did. Adams was not only one of the best coverage safeties in the NFL a year ago but also became a pass rush threat with 6.5 sacks.

On a Thursday conference call with the Jets beat reporters, Williams was asked how the loss of Adams changes the way his attacking, multiple defense will scheme this year. He answered that before talking about Adams and how he was utilized in New York.

“It really doesn’t because we’re very multiple on what we do anyway,” Williams said in the call.

“Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety type things and complexities and maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do. We’ll still do the same pattern of things, we’ll still do a lot of the same exact things. But we’ll highlight the people we have here. As you saw what we did there was, [Adams] had maybe his productive year here because we highlighted the skillsets he had. And I’ve had a lot of really, really good guys at that position over the year, had a lot of really good safeties to build things around. Now, it’s next man up. We’ll fit them into here and we have some good skill levels, skill sets here that we can capitalize on.”

Adams became an All-Pro last year for the first time in his NFL career. He finished with 75 tackles in 14 games, including 10 tackles for a loss and 13 quarterback hits in addition to the aforementioned 6.5 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl for a second-straight year and was the Jets only representative in the game.

His play during the second half of the season is a major reason why the Jets finished with six wins in their final eight games. The Jets overall record in 2019 was 7-9.

After an offseason spent griping about the lack of a new contract, Adams was traded to the Seahawks in late July along with a fourth round pick in 2022. The Jets received safety Bradley McDougald, two first round picks (2021, 2022) and a third round pick (2021) in the deal.

Upon being traded to Seattle, Adams, in the fourth year of his rookie contract, said he will play this year on his current deal.