Jets Don't Plan to Trade Zach Wilson in 2023, Says NFL Insider

The Jets enter 2023 with more quarterback questions as Zach Wilson enters his third year in the organization.

This was never part of the plan.

Zach Wilson's second season with the Jets is coming to a close and as calendars flip from 2022 to 2023, New York is bracing for another offseason full of questions about their quarterback situation.

The No. 2 overall selection has struggled mightily for New York, benched twice during his sophomore season. If he developed like some of the other quarterbacks in his draft class, the Jets would probably have a spot in the playoff picture right now, not fighting to keep their season alive and salvage an elite performance from their defense with two games to go.

Jets players and coaches have demonstrated patience and loyalty with their franchise quarterback this season, but the possibility that Wilson has thrown his final pass in green and white remains.

Mike White will start in Seattle on Sunday, the penultimate game of this season. Joe Flacco will serve as New York's backup. Wilson will be inactive. That arrangement won't change in Week 18, barring an injury.

So, what is next for Wilson?

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was asked that very question earlier this week.

“Keep working,’’ LaFleur told reporters. “He’s a New York Jet and that’s not changing, that’s the way my mindset is, [quarterbacks coach] Rob Calabrese, anyone else associated with it. He comes to work, and he’s got to be prepared to not just get better, but prepared to play. ... Nothing changes with Zach in terms of the preparation that we’re going to put in for him, and the work that we are going to put in for him."

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported early on Sunday morning that New York is expected to keep Wilson in their plans in 2023.

One source told Rapoport that the Jets believe Wilson is "going to get better."

"Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not plan to shop Wilson this offseason, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "The team views Wilson as an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart. He has handled his demotions well and kept working."

The Jets have the right to maintain confidence in Wilson. As LaFleur went on to say this week, Wilson is absolutely a "talented thrower," a quarterback with gifts that you can't teach. The flashes have been there. After all, New York made this bed by picking Wilson two years ago, restarting the QB clock after moving on from Sam Darnold.

Nonetheless, plans change and the Jets need to seriously consider the possibility that Wilson isn't the answer. Even if the Jets hold on to Wilson, that doesn't mean the BYU product will start going forward.

There are financial implications attached to this ordeal as well. As Rapoport writes, Wilson is due $9.31 million over the next two years, fully guaranteed. He's already received a $22.9 million signing bonus after signing a four-year deal when he was drafted. If a team were to trade for Wilson, they would have to take that on.

Perhaps Wilson can figure it out this spring. Maybe he's a late bloomer like New York's opponent on Sunday, Geno Smith. Some quarterbacks need time to find it. Wilson could take a huge leap forward in Year 3.

That said, New York isn't a team that's in a rebuild anymore. The stakes will be much higher for this franchise in 2023. Another step forward from this defense and New York's young playmakers and this club has the ammunition for a deep postseason run.

Is Wilson the quarterback to take them there?

Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh and the powers that be in Florham Park have a big decision to make this year.

