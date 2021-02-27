Quinnen Williams Wants to Be a 'Jet For Life'

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has seen his name thrown around in some trade rumors and proposals this offseason.

While he understands the NFL is a business, and wants what's best for the Jets organization, the rising star would be disappointed if he's traded.

"I really want to be a Jet for life," Williams told Zach Gelb of CBS Radio this week. "I like New York, and I want to play in New York."

Williams was asked specifically about Deshaun Watson rumors and whether or not he would want to end up in Houston.

"I just handle what I can handle, just control what I can control," Williams said. "Just go out and work hard as I can for any team that I'm on. Hopefully it's the Jets so I can play with Coach (Robert) Saleh, but any team I'm on, I just work my hardest so that when that comes around I can be the best player I can be."

If the "Jet for life" phrase sounds familiar, that's because quarterback Sam Darnold uttered those exact same words toward the end of this past regular season. Williams endorsed Darnold in the interview with Gelb, saying that Darnold is an "amazing, great quarterback that can help [the Jets] win."

Williams, a former No. 3 overall selection, showed glimpses of greatness this season, leading the Jets with seven sacks in 13 games. With new head coach Robert Saleh coming in, installing a fresh defense this offseason, Williams is eager to get back to work in green and white.

"To get the chance to see that scheme and that front four and just the different things Coach Saleh brought to that defense, I can't wait to get around him and get to pick his brain and get him to bring that to the New York Jets," Williams explained. "You can tell he brings passion to the game, passion to where he's coaching, just passion. ... You have to bring passion, you got to bring love and dedication to your job. So you could see he brings all of that into coaching."

