Report: Russell Wilson Wouldn't Consider Playing For Jets if Traded

If Russell Wilson is traded this offseason, or at any point going forward, the Jets are not on the list of teams he would be willing to play for.

Wilson wants to play for the Seahawks, but if he did happen to wear another uniform, the only teams he's considering are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes just hours after a report from The Athletic revealed Wilson's camp had begun broaching different trade destinations for the star quarterback, who isn't thrilled with how much he's been sacked as a member of the Seahawks.

"Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN," Schefter tweeted. "Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears."

As has been the case in the rumors and discussions about Deshaun Watson throughout this offseason, everything comes down to the player's no-trade clause. Like Watson, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract and will have the final say in any sort of trade.

Therefore, if Wilson has no interest in playing for Gang Green, then that ship has sailed.

It's fun to banter about who could be under center in green and white next season, but realistically, New York's top two options are either sticking with Sam Darnold or taking a quarterback from this year's draft class.

