Insider Says New York Jets Could Trade Up To Draft Elite Wide Receiver
Heading into NFL draft week, there really has only been conversations about what the New York Jets might do with their 10th pick.
Getting Aaron Rodgers another weapon has dominated much of the discourse, but them adding a talented offensive lineman cannot be ruled out either.
However, ESPN Staff Writer Rich Cimini reports that the front office is hoping they have an opportunity to take one of the best wide receivers in the this class.
"Here's what we're hearing: The Jets could pick a wide receiver in the unlikely event that one of the top three falls to 10," he writes.
As it stands right now, it's very unlikely that Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze are going to fall outside of the Top 10. Virtually every mock drafter and insider has all three gone before the Jets make their selection.
But New York could be eyeing the possibility of trading up in the draft.
"A trade up can't be ruled out, considering Douglas' aggressive background. The spot to watch is No. 8, held by the Atlanta Falcons, who want defense and probably can get a top defender in a lower slot. Don't be surprised if the Jets leapfrog the Chicago Bears (No. 9) to grab a wide receiver, or possibly, a lineman if [Joe] Alt slips," Cimini adds.
That would certainly make things interesting.
Joe Alt is viewed as the best offensive tackle prospect in this draft class, so if the Jets are thinking about going that route, then they could find themselves becoming ultra-aggressive if they see him sliding.
The Odunze angle is also something to monitor.
The Chicago Bears are expected to draft one of the best wide receivers remaining with their ninth pick. If New York can find a trade partner in the Atlanta Falcons, who likely will still be able to draft their favorite defensive target if they move down, that would be huge.
How much capital they have to give up to get something done might also impact the decision on this.
If this were to happen, it very likely comes on draft day itself as the Jets monitor which players the teams selecting above them are taking and they get to see who is still available.