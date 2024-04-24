Top Receivers Gush Over New York Jets Prompting Trade Up Speculation
The New York Jets have a massive decision to make with their 10th overall pick on Thursday night during the first round of the NFL draft.
There has been debate from just about everyone regarding if they should draft elite tight end prospect Brock Bowers, or take one of the top offensive linemen in this strong class.
Because there is such a split, it's likely that their pick won't be overwhelmingly popular no matter who they select.
However, there has been some buzz that the Jets might look to be aggressive and land one of the top three wide receivers in the draft.
Many scouts and personnel people view the trio of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze as "can't miss" prospects, but with New York not picking until 10, it's unlikely they'll have the opportunity to select any one of these three.
That's why the trade up rumors have started to circulate.
The decision whether or not to give up more draft capital to pull something like this off only became more difficult for Joe Douglas and his front office after comments by all three of the top wide receivers.
Reporters at SNY spoke to this group separately and asked what the prospects thought about the Jets.
"That'd be awesome. He's one of the best quarterbacks to probably ever play the game, so it would be an honor for me," Harrison said when asked about the potential of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.
New York met with the potential star, but in order to draft him, they would likely have to move inside the top five.
Nabers offered the same sentiment when asked a similar question.
"It would be a dream come true. Having that kind of caliber of quarterback throwing it to the kind of receivers he's got now, and then adding me to that list, I'm sure we could do tremendous things," he said.
When the Jets traded for Rodgers, this is one of the things they envisioned. They are now an attractive place for free agents and draft prospects to consider when going through their processes.
Nabers has been routinely linked to the New York Giants in mock drafts, so it's likely they'll have to jump their intracity rivals to select this high ceiling receiver.
Odunze is the one that could either fall to them at 10 if they're lucky, or they wouldn't have to make a huge leap to get, as he's been predicted to go somewhere around 7-10 throughout this entire process.
He shared some very interesting comments that could push New York into making a move to draft him.
"I think it went well. I really loved their facility, I loved their coach Shawn [Jefferson], their head coach, their GM as well as their offensive coordinator. All good people. And the staff there seem like they're hungry, determined, and ready to go win," Odunze said when asked about his meeting with the Jets.
This certainly gives Douglas a lot to think about as they finalize a plan for what they're going to do on Thursday night.