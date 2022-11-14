What's Wrong With Jets' Receiver Braxton Berrios?

After coming on like gangbusters down the stretch last season, Braxton Berrios has been running a slow fade pattern.

As in he's slowly fading out of the Jets' offensive game planning.

Most of New York's fanbase begged and pleaded with team General Manager Joe Douglas to re-sign the receiver who was once upon a time claimed off waivers from New England.

I also did whatever I could on my keyboard.

Much to everyone's happiness, Douglas re-signed Berrios, fresh off being named for the first time to the NFL All-Pro Team, to a two-year, $12 million dollar deal on May 12.

Exactly 45 days later, Douglas sent the card in with Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilsons' name on it in the first-round, and things have never been the same.

There is much to be said for team chemistry. In fact, I believe it is the most important and most overlooked aspect in team building.

I saw the chemistry with my own eyes between Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson and Berrios over the last four games of 2021. I really liked the fit between Wilson and Berrios on game film, and felt resigning Berrios was critical to Wilson's development.

They had something.

Over those last four games, Berrios was targeted by Wilson 29 times and he came down with 20 of them.

For the season in 2021, Berrios had 46 receptions on 65 targets (71% catch rate).

The Wilson-to-Berrios connection looked like a staple in this offense as Berrios looked to have found a home as the slot receiver.

The ink drying on the contract extension only seemed to serve as further confirmation.

Heck, I even saw pictures of the two of them on Twitter wearing bestie companion shirts, working out and hanging together in Miami two weeks after Berrios re-signed.

However, I should have known nothing stays the same from one year to the next in the NFL.

The addition of G. Wilson, the healthy return of Corey Davis, the complaints coming from Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims hanging around shook up the receivers room like dice in a Yahtzee cup.

Wilson had my shiny new WR1 from the 2022 draft and Berrios began running that slow fade pattern.

In the past six games since Wilson returned from injury, he has targeted G. Wilson 35 times and Berrios 10 times.

G. Wilson has caught 24 of these (67%), and Berrios has grabbed seven (70%).

Obviously, it only stands to reason the Jets are going to make G. Wilson their featured receiver after selecting so high in the draft.

I get that, but isn't there enough room in the stat column for both G. Wilson and Berrios?

Can't Wilson have great chemistry with two receivers?

Why hasn't this happened?

Now that the trading deadline has come and gone, there is talk that Moore will see more playing time in Berrios' slot position. This is a position Moore hasn't played before according to Jets' Head Coach, Robert Saleh.

"It's a new position because we've been playing him outside for the most part," Saleh told reporters. "We're trying to find ways to utilize all his strengths."

Granted, Wilson did have some chemistry with Moore down the stretch last season as well, albeit for only two games before injury sidelined him for the rest of the year.

In these two games after Wilson returned from his own injury against Houston and Philadelphia, Moore was targeted 20 times and caught 10.

He caught half of them.

All told, Moore had what was considered a breakout season as a rookie second-round draft choice hauling in 43 catches on 77 targets (56%).

This season has been a different story laced with Moore's trade request that fell through. He has come down with 16 catches on 30 targets (53%).

Again, I totally understand G. Wilson's role, but why is Berrios (who's more efficient catching the ball) now giving way to Moore as well, who has only managed to catch about half of what's been thrown in his direction since being with the team?

Are the Jets spending $6 million a year for Berrios to just be a return specialist?

Why isn't anybody talking about this?

