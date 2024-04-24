Amon-Ra St. Brown Contract Details Explored
The Detroit Lions made waves Wednesday by finalizing the details of contract extensions with two members of their 2021 draft class.
It was fitting that the deals were announced the day before the 2024 draft, which will be hosted by the organization in downtown Detroit. The first domino fell early in the form of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who signed a four-year deal worth an average of $30.0025 million per year.
St. Brown has logged over 3,500 receiving yards in his first three seasons, and has 21 career receiving touchdowns. The wide receiver is coming off a campaign in which he logged 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Later Wednesday, it was announced that the Lions had agreed to a new contract with 2021 first-round selection Penei Sewell. The offensive tackle inked a four-year extension that makes him the league's highest-paid offensive lineman.
Both St. Brown and Sewell were first-team All-Pro selections in 2023, and have earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods in their first three NFL seasons.
The USC product was picked in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, and has quickly grown into one of the league's best receivers. In fact, his new contract makes him the highest-paid player at the position.
Here is a breakdown of the revealed details of St. Brown's contract extension, per OverTheCap.com.
The deal takes effect beginning in 2025, at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
2024
Base salary: $1,366,000 (Guaranteed)
Prorated bonus: $3,496,315
Dead cap money: $35,472,315
Cap number: $4,862,315
Per-game roster bonus: $0
2025
Base salary: $8,300,000 (Guaranteed)
Prorated bonus: $5,000,000
Dead cap money $30,610,000
Cap number: $13,910,000
Per game roster bonus: $510,000
2026
Base salary: $27,500,000 (Guaranteed)
Prorated bonus: $5,000,000
Dead cap money $9,900,000
Cap number: $33,110,000
Per game roster bonus: $510,000
2027
Base salary: $23,370,000 ($14,834,00 guaranteed at signing)
Prorated bonus: $5,000,000
Dead cap money $6,600,000
Cap number: $28,980,000
Per game roster bonus: $510,000
2028
Base salary: $35,400,000
Prorated bonus: $5,000,000
Dead cap money $3,300,000
Cap number: $41,010,000
Per game roster bonus: $510,000