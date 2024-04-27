All Lions

Detroit Sets 3-Day Draft Attendance Record

The city of Detroit has reportedly set the three-day draft attendance record.

Detroit NFL Draft
Detroit NFL Draft / Eric Seals, USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s official: The city of Detroit has broken the three-day draft attendance record. 

After breaking the record attendance marks on both Day 1 and Day 2 of the 2024 draft, Detroit had another strong showing of fans Saturday. Subsequently, it reportedly has drawn in excess of 600,000 fans since Thursday.

On Day 1 Thursday, Detroit drew more than 275,000 fans, shattering the all-time Day 1 draft attendance record of 200,000. That mark was set by the city of Nashville in 2019.​

Detroit followed that up with a record 230,000 fans for Day 2 of the draft Friday.  

Nashville laid claim to the previous three-day draft attendance record, as 600,000 fans stormed the city for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Additionally, round one of the draft drew in an average audience of 12.1 million viewers, across multiple networks (ESPN, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN Deportes) and digital channels. That mark was up by +6%, in comparison to round one last year (11.4 million). It was also the highest round one viewership since 2021.

On top of all that, coverage of round one, per NFL Communications, produced a total “unduplicated audience” of 34.3 million viewers – the highest mark since 2021.  

In case there was any prior doubt, Detroit has more than proven this weekend that it is a legitimate football town.

