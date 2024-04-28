Detroit Lions' 2024 NFL Draft Grades
The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and the Detroit Lions have their new class of rookies finalized. Naturally, it’s time to grade the Lions’ haul. General manager Brad Holmes did his typical wheeling and dealing, moving all around the board.
While Holmes has demonstrated that he is an elite-drafting GM, it doesn’t mean I can’t give my opinion on each selection. Obviously, the Lions' scouting department has done much more homework, and knows much more about each prospect than I ever could. Holmes has rightfully earned the trust of the fans when it comes to his selections.
As I point out every year, I don’t do my draft grades on an A-to-C scale, like most draft evaluators. A “C” from me is considered average, and isn’t necessarily a bad grade.
Grading scale:
• A = Great
• B = Good
• C = Average
• D = Poor
• F = Horrible
(First round, No. 24 overall)
• 6-foot
• 189 pounds
• 4.50-second 40-yard dash
• 37-inch vertical
• Logan’s big board rank: No. 16
• Personal selection: DT Jer'Zhan Newton
As Arnold fell down the draft board, Holmes couldn’t resist getting so close to a top corner and not coming away with him. In doing so, he gave up a third-rounder to move up five spots. Yes, cornerback was the Lions' biggest position of need. But, was it worth giving up a Day 2 pick, instead of "settling" for another talented corner, such as Arnold’s teammate, Kool-Aid McKinstry? That’s a tough call for me.
As a player, Arnold does so many different things well. There’s a reason many analysts had him as the top cornerback in the entire draft. The first-team All-American led the highly competitive SEC in both interceptions (5) and passes defended. It is important to note that Arnold was also targeted (64) a healthy dose more than most of the other top cornerbacks in the class. Maybe that is because of McKinstry playing on the opposite side, who saw just 36 targets. Overall, Arnold allowed an impressive 49.1 passer rating against in 2023.
More quick than fast, Arnold has fluid hips, and is very sticky on wide receivers. Despite basketball being his first love and being recruited as a safety, his instincts as a corner and ability to read routes are top-notch.
In the run game, he is physical, and he had the highest Pro Football Focus run-defense grade (90.2) of any FBS defensive back in the draft. Arnold also has the versatility to play outside and in the slot.
Perhaps the best football is still ahead of Arnold. Recently turning 21 years old, Arnold has continued to improve every season. Outside of elite top-end speed, Arnold is about as complete a prospect as possible.
Grade: A-
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
(Second round, No. 61 overall)
• 5-foot-11
• 183 pounds
• 4.51-second 40-yard dash
• 4.38-second short shuttle
• Logan’s big board rank: No. 53
• Personal selection: OG Cooper Beebe
Maybe it was a bit of surprise drafting back-to-back cornerbacks. Considering another corner was the Lions' best player available, though, it never hurts to add youth or depth at a weaker spot on the team.
Before the combine, Rakestraw had some first-round buzz. After average testing with a slender frame, the hype cooled down, and he was solidified more in the range of a second-round selection. Despite his size, he plays much bigger and looks for contact. I don’t think it’s a mistake that Holmes grabbed the top two run-defense-graded cornerbacks in this draft class – Rakestraw finished only behind Arnold in that department.
Rakestraw has more similarities to Arnold, as well. The Missouri product has excellent burst, fluidity, inside-out versatility and route recognition. Neither player has great timed deep speed. Despite impressive 10-yard splits, the "flying 20" – the last 20 yards of a 40-yard dash or usually “top-end” speed – was well below average.
In coverage, Rakestraw can play in multiple schemes. However, his zone-coverage grade of 85.2, compared to his man coverage grade of 56.6 in 2023, was quite the disparity. For ball production, Rakestraw gets his hands on plenty of passes, yet only recorded one interception in his college career.
There is an injury history associated with Rakestraw, too, as he tore his ACL in 2021 and dealt with a groin injury last season that supposedly hampered him during the draft process. Maybe the lingering injury played a part in the 4.51 40-yard dash at the combine. Still, he then ran a 4.56-second 40 at his pro day a few weeks later.
Overall, Rakestraw’s intangibles and on-field aggressiveness make him a unique talent.
Grade: B
Giovanni Manu, OT, University of British Columbia
(Fourth round, No. 126 overall)
• 6-foot-7
• 352 pounds
• 5.03-second 40-yard dash
• 23-reps bench press
• Logan’s big board rank: n/a
• Personal selection: S Jaden Hicks
The Lions gave up a 2025 third-round pick to select Manu in the fourth round. Manu was originally put on my radar after all the top-30 visits -- including with the Lions -- he went on after an unreal pro day. You just don’t see many 352-pounders run as fast as he did. Not that a 40-time is all that important for a lineman, it just demonstrates the type of athlete he is. More importantly are his agility drills, in which he did not perform as well. Perhaps he was not as adequately trained in the short shuttle and 3-cone drill as combine athletes, though.
I won’t lie, I couldn’t watch much film on Manu. The common theme in evaluations is that Manu is extremely raw and needs a few years of seasoning. Given the lack of tackle depth, a more pro-ready swing tackle would have been preferred by me.
This pick feels a lot like the selection of Brodric Martin last year. A big ball of clay with some promise who was picked a lot sooner than many expected. At its ceiling, this pick could look great in the future if -- and it’s a big if -- Manu progresses and lives up to his full potential. The Philadelphia Eagles took a risk on left tackle Jordan Mailata, albeit just a seventh-round pick in 2018, and they were greatly rewarded. Mailata also had much better movement skills and longer arms than Manu, though.
At the end of the day, I am relying on Holmes knowing much more than most. It just seems like a lot given up and a very large risk at this stage of the draft.
Grade: D+
(Fourth round, No. 132 overall)
• 5-foot-11
• 210 pounds
• 4.62-second 40-yard dash
• 39.5-inch vertical
• Logan’s big board rank: No. 196
• Personal selection: CB Kris Abrams-Draine
The big question is what position will Vaki play. He was a safety during his time in Utah, and led the team in total defensive snaps last season. However, due to injuries in the offensive backfield, he was called upon at running back. He proceeded to rush for 317 yards, to go along with 203 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
For someone weighing 210 pounds, he is a good linear athlete. He also improved his 40-yard dash time to 4.51 seconds at his pro day. The second-team All-American safety played plenty of deep snaps, but he seems to do his best work close to the box when he can come downhill in run support. Vaki isn’t necessarily a reliable tackler, though, posting a 14.3 percent missed tackle rate in 2023. When he hits a ball carrier, they feel it. In coverage, he seems to lack instinct and is rarely in position to make plays on the ball.
If the Lions plan to use him on the offensive side of the ball, he would likely be a depth option at best.
No matter what position Vaki settles in at, his special teams value will be immediate. This guy is just a football player, with an excellent work ethic and high-end character.
Grade: C-
(Sixth round, No. 189 overall)
• 6-foot
• 284 pounds
• 4.85-second 40-yard dash
• 25-reps bench press
• Logan’s big board rank: No. 113
• Personal selection: CB Kamal Hadden
Although I didn’t love the previous two selections, the last two selections of Holmes' draft might be my favorite ones. The Lions needed a defensive tackle that can quickly get into the backfield. The redshirt junior doesn’t have great length, yet uses his hands really well to help make up for it.
Wingo's 1.63-second 10-yard split is rare. That’s faster than a lot of EDGE players, and it’s coming from a compact 284-pounder. At the college level, he never really reached his full potential, after being named SEC All-Freshman while at Missouri. He wasn’t ever overly productive, either, which was probably the reason he was still available in the sixth round. Even though he racked up 4.5 sacks in 2023 while missing five games due to a groin injury, his 7.2 percent pass-rush win rate last year is nothing extraordinary. Wingo rarely ever leaving the field could also have something to do with an average win rate, though. He is the definition of an "iron man." Even with the groin injury last year, the team captain was set on returning for the Tigers' bowl game. That’s rare in today’s age.
At this stage in the draft, really any type of on-field usage is considered a win. Yes, Wingo might only be a pass-rush specialist at the next level, but interior rushing ability is important.
Grade: A-
Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
(Sixth round, No. 210 overall)
• 6-foot-3
• 314 pounds
• 5.13-second 40-yard dash
• 4.53-second short shuttle
• Logan’s big board rank: No. 149
• Personal selection: WR Brenden Rice
The Lions were able to get a potential future starter in the late sixth round, in my opinion. Mahogany has the power, mauler mentality and agility that the coaching staff will love – an impressive combination. Known more as a run-blocker, that’s not to say he is a liability in the pass-blocking department. There are some flaws he could clean up. Still, the first-team All-ACC guard didn’t allow a sack or even a QB hit on 422 pass-blocking snaps in 2023.
Behind the starters, the Lions needed interior depth, and I am comfortable with Mahogany coming in right away and filling that role.
Grade: A
OVERALL GRADE:
Brad Holmes could do pretty much whatever he wanted this draft, and I would trust his judgment. Despite being a bit critical on a couple of selections, the talent he acquired at positions of need is highly encouraging. If the Lions had better cornerback play last season, that could have been potentially the difference between making the Super Bowl and falling short in the NFC Championship Game. I have no problem with their top four original picks (No. 29, 61, 73, 92) all being allocated to upgrade their secondary.
Holmes has had some excellent drafts during his tenure in Detroit, yet this might be my favorite so far in terms of the value at each selection. There wasn’t any top-10 overall picks like in years past, so maybe this class won’t be quite as impactful early on. However, I still see plenty of meaningful contributions coming from these prospects immediately and even more into the future.
Final Grade: A-