How Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Will Affect Lions' Salary Cap
The Detroit Lions added two cornerbacks to their secondary with their first two picks of the NFL Draft.
As a result, the organization's secondary will be revamped ahead of the 2024 season. In addition to the two draft picks, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, the Lions also acquired veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson.
With these investments in the secondary, the organization stands to benefit from the decision to invest multiple picks in the secondary. Per Over The Cap, the decision to draft both of these corners will be friendly to Brad Holmes and the Lions' brass.
Over The Cap predicts Arnold to have a 2024 cap hit of $2.6 million, while Rakestraw's is projected at $1.18 million. This combines to be $3.78 million.
Additionally, the players that the Lions select on Day 3 will fall below Detroit's top-51 and won't impact the team's cap space until final cuts bring the roster to its final 53-man form.
The Lions drafted Arnold 24th overall after trading up with the Dallas Cowboys, while Rakestraw fell to their second-round selection at 61st overall.
Both players are expected to sign four-year contracts. Arnold, who was a first-round pick, will also have a fifth-year option for the organization. Spotrac projects Arnold will sign a deal worth a total of $14.3 million.
Through the trade for Davis and the signing of Robertson, the Lions invested significant resources already in the position. Davis, acquired in a trade, has a $9.8 million cap hit this season after converting a chunk of his salary into signing bonus.
Robertson, meanwhile, signed a two-year contract worth up to $9.25 million. Of that value, $4.5 million is guaranteed.
With the new additions, the Lions' cornerback room will take a new shape. Both season-opening starters, Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs, are no longer with the team. Emmanuel Moseley, who was expected to contribute before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his first game as a Lion, is also back in the fold.