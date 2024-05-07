Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Lineman
The Detroit Lions made another addition to their defense Tuesday.
In addition to agreeing to a deal to bring back former safety C.J. Moore, the Lions also signed defensive lineman Kyle Peko to a contract.
The defensive lineman has played for four teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He began his career with the Denver Broncos, where he played one game as a rookie. In his career, he has played 42 games. Most notably, he played in 13 games with 10 starts for the Tennessee Titans last year.
Because of his experience with the Titans, Peko has a connection to new Lions’ defensive line coach Terrell Williams. Peko will be 31 years old this season so he will bring a veteran presence.
Peko has 56 career tackles with two sacks and four tackles for loss. In addition to playing for the Broncos and Titans, he has experience playing for the Bills and Raiders.
The Lions have made multiple upgrades to their defensive line this offseason. They signed DJ Reader to a two-year contract and drafted LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo in the sixth-round of the 2024 Draft.
Additionally, the Lions are expecting to get more production from Brodric Martin in his second NFL season. Detroit's defense was among the best in the league against the run last year and has aspirations to be at that level again in 2024.
Peko played collegiately first at Cerritos College and then at Oregon State. In one year at Oregon State, he logged 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.