How Brad Holmes Likely Outsmarted Packers to Land Terrion Arnold

Lions may have prevented rival from landing top corner prospect.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions were very likely aware the Green Bay Packers were in need of a cornerback.

As the first round progressed, it became clear that the early run on offensive players would cause some very talented and highly-coveted defensive players to drop.

ESPN recently reported on the Lions potentially being one step ahead of their division rival. As a result of general manager Brad Holmes trading up to the No. 24 spot, the Packers were prevented from landing Terrion Arnold, a player that was reportedly high on their draft board.

NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler explained, "It's possible the Lions jumped an NFC North rival for a top corner. As Detroit moved from No. 29 to 24 to snag corner Terrion Arnold, the Packers at No. 25 were among the teams that Arnold's camp had firmly on the radar entering the 20s. The belief is Green Bay had Arnold rated highly."

Detroit was in need of young talent in the secondary, as the front office and coaching staff has worked to revamp an underperforming secondary unit.

"Green Bay's star corner, Jaire Alexander, was a 2018 first-round selection at No. 18, two picks ahead of Detroit. The Lions got Frank Ragnow with that pick, so things worked out well for both teams. But at least Detroit prevented Green Bay from potentially getting another star corner. Detroit coveted Arnold's man-coverage traits and all-around game."

"As far as talent, speed, coverage, ball production, tackling, size, ability to play inside and outside -- I had him as the best corner," an AFC scout told ESPN about the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back.

The Packers eventually landed their cornerback in the seventh round, as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive back Kalen King was selected at pick No. 255.

