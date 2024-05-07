After Serving Gambling Suspension, Lions Sign C.J. Moore
The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face.
On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Lions are re-signing safety C.J. Moore to a one-year contract. Moore was recently reinstated after serving a year-long gambling suspension.
Moore was one of several Lions players who served suspensions in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling rules. He and wide receiver Quintez Cephus were issued season-long bans. Both players were reinstated recently, and Cephus has since signed with the Buffalo Bills.
Moore initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He wound up playing a big role for the team, particularly on special teams. That role became his calling card, as he was a core player on the team's coverage and return units.
Prior to his suspension last year, Moore had inked a one-year deal to remain a Lion for the 2023 season. However, he was released after being issued the suspension.
Currently, the Lions are strapped for depth at the safety position. Kerby Joseph is out until training camp after having hip surgery, while Ifeatu Melifonwu will enter the season as a starter for the first time. The Syracuse product enjoyed a breakout late in the year after taking over for Tracy Walker.
Prior to signing Moore, the only other true safety on the Lions' roster was 2023 undrafted free agent Brandon Joseph.
Lions' coach Dan Campbell hinted during the league meetings that the organization could slide Brian Branch from the nickel cornerback position to safety at points this upcoming season.
Moore will likely compete for a roster spot during training camp with the opportunity to provide the team with depth on defense and special teams. He has 48 career tackles and one interception across four NFL seasons.