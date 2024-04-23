Lions Fans Should Chant 'Jared Goff' After Caleb Williams Drafted
The support for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is at an all-time high.
After winning multiple playoff games, chants of 'Jared Goff' have been heard all over the city, including at Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and minor league hockey games.
One local sports radio host was not too keen on the chants at hockey games. However, he shared why chanting the veteran signal-caller's name at the upcoming NFL Draft is the perfect opportunity to show support for the 29-year-old and to show a rival what is facing them in the future.
97.1 The Ticket morning host Jim Costa, who has seamlessly transitioned from being a utility host to being a co-host on one of the most listened to sports radio stations in the country, prefers fans attending the draft to loudly chant Goff's name after Caleb Williams is announced as the first overall pick.
"Time and place: Jared Goff chants are the perfect way to greet Caleb Williams Thursday night," Costa shared on social media ahead of the draft. "Welcome to Detroit, welcome to the Lions division, welcome to Jared Goff's house. It's not about your guy, it's about OUR GUY. Same energy as the 1st playoff win."
The scene in downtown Detroit has the chance to become quite memorable, if fans unilaterally embrace Costa's request.
With this year's draft being held in Detroit, the memory of fans chanting loudly for Goff could be replayed each time the Lions and Bears face each other with Williams being the opposing starting quarterback.