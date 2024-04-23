Lions Trade Back, Target Offensive Lineman in Final Mock Draft
The anticipation for what Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will do on Draft night is coming to an end.
With the NFL Draft just two days away, the eyes of the league are narrowing on what each team will do when it's their turn to make their selections.
Here are my final predictions on what happens over the three days of this year's NFL Draft.
Round 1
TRADE: Lions trade pick 29 to Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for picks 44 and 112.
With the Lions having a late first-round selection, the opportunity is there for a team to move back into the first round to acquire a player with the luxury of the fifth-year option.
Additionally, a team could slide into the Lions’ pick with the intention of acquiring a premium player. In this situation, the Raiders trade with the Lions to acquire quarterback Michael Penix, while the Lions add another second-round choice and a fourth-round pick.
Round 2
Pick 44: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
Detroit still gets its guy after moving out of the first round. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah stated that Frazier is the best fit for the Lions of the top interior O-line prospects, and it’s not hard to see why.
Frazier brings a heightened level of aggression and toughness with his wrestling background. That comes through on tape, as he does a solid job finishing blocks and is a mauler in the run game.
By drafting a lineman early, Detroit would acquire premium depth for one of their top position groups. With injuries hindering the lineup at points in years past, the team needs to have starting-caliber players ready to contribute. Kevin Zeitler is on a one-year deal, so a starting spot could become available at guard following the season.
Pick 61: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Green excels in the thing that the Lions do the most on defense — man-to-man coverage. He has plenty of experience doing so in Florida State’s defensive scheme. His technique in man coverage is solid, as he is keen to using the boundary as an extra defender.
The defender is also unafraid to mix it up in the run game, as he recorded 148 tackles over five seasons with the Seminoles.
He had just one interception in college, so the production from that standpoint is indeed limited. Still, he has the skill set and necessary intangibles to be able to contribute early and is especially a fit for the Lions’ style.
Round 3
Pick 73: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
It would be a reunion of sorts between Elliss and the Lions if they were to make this selection. Jonah’s father, Luther, played for the Lions and Jonah grew up in Oakland Township before moving to Utah in 2011.
He had plenty of success last season with the Utes, logging 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He’ll need development in the run game, as he sometimes struggles to set a solid edge.
In this case, he would likely begin his career as a subpackage rusher with the ability to develop into a more consistent role under new defensive line coach Terrell Williams.
Round 4
Pick 112: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
With the extra pick in the hypothetical trade with the Raiders, the Lions add depth to their secondary. The safety position is in a unique place with Kerby Joseph out until training camp and Ifeatu Melifonwu getting his first consistent taste of action late last season.
As a result, investing in a player in the Draft should be a priority. Oladopo is a good athlete who plays with an edge. The Oregon State product is relentless in the run game and has a big frame. He’ll be an instant contributor on special teams from the start with the ability to play in spot duty.
Round 5
Pick 164: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
McCaffrey is an intriguing talent. He comes from a bloodline of talent, as his brother Christian is the league’s best running back and his father Ed had a long career in the NFL.
What makes him unique is the fact that he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver just two seasons ago. Stil, he logged 129 receptions and 1,000-plus yards over those two campaigns.
McCaffrey won’t be the ‘X’ receiver that the team needs, but he can provide contributions in other ways both out wide and in the slot. He’d be an exciting player within Ben Johnson’s offense, as the coordinator can use him in unique ways.
Round 6
Pick 201: Cam Little, K, Arkansas
With the first of two close picks in the sixth round, the Lions elect to bring in competition for Michael Badgley. Little hit seven kicks longer than 50 yards in his career and 19-of-28 from 40 yards and beyond.
Holmes said early in the offseason that the Lions would bring in competition at kicker. Little, who was first-team All-SEC a year ago, fits that bill.
Pick 205: Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
Boyd is a developmental product who piqued the Lions’ interest this offseason. He took a visit with the organization and has intriguing traits.
The Lions brought in a big-time player at nose tackle in DJ Reader and have Brodric Martin waiting in the wings. Because of this depth, they could allow Boyd to develop in the early stages of the season with hopes of introducing him to a bigger role later.
Round 7
Pick 249: Shon Stephens, CB, Ferris State
With their final pick, the Lions elect to take a chance on a local product. Stephens has had an interesting journey, having taken two seasons off in 2020 and 2021. After returning at the Division II level, though, he combined for 16 interceptions.
Stephens had originally committed to play at Purdue after being named an All-American at West Florida, but wound up at Ferris State after issues with the NCAA. He showed off his ball skills with eight interceptions with the Bulldogs.
Though he’s undersized at 5-foot-8, he performed very well at his Pro Day and has the athleticism to become a strong special teams player.