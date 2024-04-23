Lions' Pre-Draft Defensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions went into the offseason with upgrading the defense as a top priority. And, general manager Brad Holmes has done a commendable job of doing just that thus far.
Notably, he's added cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson to bolster Detroit's secondary, while acquiring EDGE Marcus Davenport and nose tackle D.J. Reader to improve the team's defensive line.
With the 2024 NFL Draft just two days away now, here's an updated look at the Lions’ defensive depth chart headed into the upcoming season.
Defensive end (2)
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky
Backups: Josh Paschal, Marcus Davenport, James Houston, Mathieu Betts, Mitchell Agude
Hutchinson, after recording a career-high 11.5 sacks and being named a Pro Bowler in 2023, is Detroit's clear-cut starter at the one EDGE spot. Now, it's all about finding a running mate for the Michigan product.
At this present juncture, Cominsky and Paschal are vying for that role, with Cominsky likely having the slightest of edges due to his greater degree of NFL experience.
Davenport and Houston, if they manage to stay healthy, should also be in store for an ample amount of playing time.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Alim McNeill
Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Chris Smith
McNeill experienced a breakout campaign in 2023, recording a career-best five sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games.
In 2024, he'll be primarily backed up by Onwuzurike, who enters the final year of his rookie contract with a lot to prove.
Nose tackle
Starter: D.J. Reader
Backup: Brodric Martin
Reader has arguably been Holmes’ biggest acquisition so far this offseason. He provides Detroit with a much-needed counterpart for McNeill along the interior of the defensive line.
Meanwhile, the Lions are hoping for a significant uptick in production from Martin in his second year as a pro.
MIKE linebacker
Starter: Jack Campbell
Backup: Derrick Barnes
You can easily make the argument that Barnes had the better 2023 season. However, with Detroit having invested a first-round pick in Campbell last April, I think the Lions will give the Iowa product every opportunity to earn the starting MIKE linebacker job out of training camp.
WILL linebacker
Starter: Alex Anzalone
Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Anzalone is currently the best pound-for-pound linebacker on Detroit's linebackers depth chart. After a solid 2023 campaign, he certainly will enter the upcoming season as the team's starter at the WILL linebacker spot.
Despite that, Reeves-Maybin and Rodriguez – and especially Reeves-Maybin – are still expected to be relied upon this upcoming season, most notably on special teams.
Cornerback (2)
Starters: Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson
Backups: Emmanuel Moseley, Kindle Vildor, Craig James, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore
With the departure of Cam Sutton, the Lions will enter this week's draft with upgrading the team's cornerbacks room as a top priority.
Presently, Davis and Robertson, two of Holmes’ offseason additions, are penciled in as the team's starters at the position.
Meanwhile, Moseley and Vildor, who was recently re-signed, are currently the organization's top reserves at cornerback.
Nickel
Starter: Brian Branch
Backup: None
Branch, after an impressive rookie season, will undoubtedly be the Lions’ starter at nickel corner come Week 1 of the 2024 campaign.
Currently, Detroit has no clear-cut backup behind Branch. Yet, it could end up relying on one of its other corners to log some snaps at the position.
Safety (2)
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Backup: Brandon Joseph
Kerby Joseph has proven to be an opportunistic player early on in his career, securing four interceptions in each of his first two NFL seasons.
Meanwhile, Melifonwu emerged as a difference-maker down the stretch last season, finding a way to impact the game in multiple ways. Now Detroit, headed into 2024, is just hoping that the fourth-year pro is able to pick up where he left off.
The Lions could use additional depth at safety. Brandon Joseph, who was elevated for three games early in 2023, is currently the team's lone reserve at the position.