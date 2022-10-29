10 Prospects to Watch in Michigan-Michigan State Game

The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will commence under the lights.

Michigan and Michigan State will square off for the 115th time in history Saturday evening, with the matchup kicking off at 7:30 p.m. inside Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines are riding a seven-game win streak to open the season, while the Spartans endured a rough stretch but entered the bye week with a win over Wisconsin.

Michigan State has won each of the last two editions of the rivalry, including a 37-33 win over the Wolverines last season.

Both teams have several players who will contribute at the next level. Here are 10 2023 NFL Draft prospects playing in Saturday’s game for the Lions to keep an eye on.

DE Mike Morris

The departures of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo created a vacancy that has since been filled by the up-and-coming Morris. Though he hasn’t been the game-breaker that his former teammates were, there’s been a lot to like about his performance.

Morris is the Wolverines’ top PFF-graded defender with an 83.4 overall mark. He’s had five sacks and eight tackles for loss, both numbers that lead the team. Currently, he’s projected as a mid-to-late round pick. A big performance in a defining game such as this could change that course.

SI’s NFL Draft Bible listed Morris as the top prospect on Michigan’s roster, though scout Eli Nachmany said he may not be drafted in the first two rounds.

“Of the likely mid-round picks on Michigan’s roster, Morris has been fantastic this season,” Nachmany writes. "He has recorded five sacks and eight tackles for loss, and his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage has been difficult to defend. Officially listed at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds, Morris has NFL size. He is well on his way to getting drafted, likely around the third round.”

Michigan

RB Blake Corum

Arguable the best running back in the country through the first half of the season, Corum has been everything Michigan has needed. The California native has rushed for 901 yards through the first seven games and has 13 rushing scores.

Corum has run for at least 100 yards in each of the last four games, highlighted by a 243-yard performance against Maryland. Throw in a five-score performance on Sept. 17 vs. Connecticut and the junior is putting together a legendary season.

On draft boards, Corum’s stock is hampered by his size. At 5-foot-8, there’s concerns that he may be too small to be dynamic as a pro. He’s stocky, however, and could make an NFL team happy should he continue to use his muscle.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

CB D.J. Turner

Turner emerged last season as a top option in Michigan’s secondary and has lived up to the billing in 2022. He began the season with a scoop-and-score and has notched one interception along with four pass breakups this season.

The duo of Turner and Gemon Green have limited opponents passing attacks. Turner has allowed 12 completions on 36 targets, which have gone for 166 yards. He’s still yet to allow a passing touchdown on his side of the field according to PFF.

Turner was identified as a prospect on the rise by SI’s NFL Draft Bible on Oct. 12, 2022. Here’s what scout Jack Borowsky had to say about the Wolverine:

“2021 was Turner's first season as a starter and he showed NFL ability every week,” the scout penned. “This season, Turner has taken another leap, displaying first-round ability on the field. He has elite long speed, paired with fantastic man coverage skills. Turner is an extremely fluid and stays in receivers' hip pockets with ease. He will have inside-outside versatility at the next level, with the upside to travel with teams number one wideouts. Midway through this season, Turner has been elite, making him not only a candidate to go in the first round but a player who could be the top cornerback in the draft. The natural ability and tape Turner has produced are hard to find.”

C Olusegun Oluwatimi

With the Wolverines losing starting center Andrew Vastardis last season, coach Jim Harbaugh knew he had to find a capable replacement. Yet, capable may be an understatement when it comes to describing Oluwatimi.

The veteran grad transfer has lived up to the expectations he set for himself after finishing as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a season ago at Virginia. He’s proven to be an elite center and anchors Michigan’s run game.

If Michigan is to impose its will on Michigan State Saturday, it will start with the efforts of Oluwatimi.

TE Luke Schoonmaker

Schoonmaker is an up-and-coming prospect who has become Michigan’s top tight end because of the injury to Erick All. The Connecticut native has been steady in the starter’s absence, catching 23 passes for 229 yards and two scores.

The 6-foot-6 end has improved both as a receiver and a blocker during his time at Michigan, and the increased opportunity as a result of All’s injury has boosted his stock. There’s also plenty to like about his athleticism, as he was a former high school quarterback and pitcher.

Michigan is reliant on its tight ends within its passing game, meaning Schoonmaker will likely play a big role in Saturday night’s game.

Michigan State

DE Jacoby Windmon

Head coach Mel Tucker struck again in the transfer portal, following last year’s grab of Kenneth Walker with the addition of Windmon. The UNLV transfer has been exceptional for MSU’s defense in his first year.

Officially a hybrid defensive end/linebacker, Windmon has earned three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors just seven games into the season. He has 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, a sign of his game-breaking abilities along the defensive line.

Windmon isn’t picking up major draft buzz quite yet, but scouts are beginning to take notice. A big game against the Wolverines would not only vault him into hero status, similar to Walker, but could elevate his stock significantly.

WR Jayden Reed

Reed likely would’ve been drafted had he elected to go pro after last season. Yet, a rough start to the season and nagging injuries have caused his stock to drop through the early weeks.

The former Western Michigan Bronco reminded opponents what he could do in MSU’s last showing with his game-winning snag over a Wisconsin defender in overtime. He also terrorized Michigan in the last meeting between these two teams with six catches for 80 yards.

Currently, the NFL Draft Bible has Reed as their 14th best receiver and has assigned him a fourth-round grade.

© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

S Xavier Henderson

Henderson made his return to action in MSU’s last game, the win over Wisconsin, after being out since the season opener. After missing five games, he had four tackles in his first game back and will look to help a struggling Spartan secondary.

Michigan has plenty of weapons, so Henderson will be leaned on as a key component of MSU’s defense.

Ultimately, he’s projected to be a UDFA at this stage after beginning the year with some pro optimism. With the injury presumably behind him, a strong close to the season would be beneficial to his dreams of playing professionally.

TE Maliq Carr

Carr is a unique athlete. He’s every bit of the 6-foot-5, 245 pounds he’s listed at and takes his athletic skills to Tom Izzo’s basketball squad during the offseason. In recent weeks, Carr’s rep count has increased as he’s begun to play a bigger role.

Carr and starter Daniel Barker give MSU two versatile tight ends, which could be a problem for Michigan’s defense. Though it’s uncertain whether Carr will attempt to take his talents to the NFL following this season as he’s eligible, there could be interest down the line.

For a team looking to add athleticism at the tight end position, this young player is among your best options. He won’t be a high draft pick, but could be someone who puts together a solid career.

DT Jacob Slade

Like Henderson, Slade missed time with injury before returning to aid a struggling defense. Slade returned for the Wisconsin game as well after being out since the Akron game. In his return, he had just one assisted tackle.

There’s some pro buzz surrounding Slade, who’s a solid 6-foot-4, 305 pounds. As a run stuffer, he’s got the ideal build. In 2021, he played all 13 games with five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Slade has shown he can be a difference maker, so a team will certainly take a chance on him in the spring with hopes of his production translating.