2023 NFL Draft: The Top Prospect on Each of the Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams

And then there were six—undefeated teams, that is. With Syracuse's loss to Clemson, LSU's victory over Ole Miss, and Oregon's beatdown of previously unbeaten UCLA, the number of zero-loss teams in the FBS is now well into the single digits. Undoubtedly, each of these teams boasts some serious talent; multiple players on each of the six still-undefeated teams will play in the NFL.

This article looks at the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects on each of the teams that are still undefeated after a wild Week 8. For reference, the FBS teams that remain undefeated are as follows: Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, and TCU.

Georgia: DL Jalen Carter

Despite an injury-plagued season, Carter remains the top prospect on the Bulldogs. He has missed time this year with both an ankle injury and a knee injury, and it is unclear how much of Carter we are going to see down the stretch for Georgia. Nevertheless, he has put enough on tape to justify getting picked in the early first round. Carter sheds blockers like an NFL veteran and displays rare strength along the defensive line. On top of that, Carter boasts impressive agility and closing speed. He is truly a complete player.

Honorable Mention: CB Kelee Ringo, EDGE Nolan Smith

Ohio State: QB C.J. Stroud

For whatever reason, Stroud has not gotten nearly as much attention as some of the other quarterbacks in next year’s draft class. But he’s unquestionably the best of the bunch—and the top prospect on Ohio State. Stroud has a good chance of being the No. 1 overall pick, and his ability to make throws at all levels of the field sets him apart from other passers. Stroud has undoubtedly benefitted from having some amazing pass catchers in Columbus, but he is a superstar in his own right. Stroud has demonstrated top-flight pocket poise for such a young quarterback, and he consistently wows with the touch (or zip, when appropriate) he puts on his passes. He rarely makes mistakes.

Honorable Mention: OT Paris Johnson, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tennessee: QB Hendon Hooker

Tennessee’s victory over Alabama was thanks in large part to Hooker, who threw for five touchdowns in the game. His draft stock is through the roof at this point, and he will likely get picked in the first round if he continues to play at a high level. Some have raised concerns about Hooker’s age—he is a sixth-year senior who will be a 25-year-old rookie in the NFL. But franchise quarterbacks are a scarce commodity in the NFL, and Hooker’s ceiling is quite high despite his advanced age (to say nothing of how high his floor is). He also has NFL size. Hooker will be especially intriguing to teams whose offenses are built around the long ball; as he showed against Alabama, he is one of the best deep-ball passers of his generation.

Honorable Mention: WR Cedric Tillman, OT Darnell Wright

Michigan: EDGE Mike Morris

Michigan likely will not have a first-round draft pick in the 2023 draft. The Wolverines might not even have a second-round pick on their roster, either. Nevertheless, they are undefeated and they look as good as anyone in the FBS after a convincing victory over Penn State. Of the likely mid-round picks on Michigan’s roster, Morris has been fantastic this season. He has recorded five sacks and eight tackles for loss, and his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage has been difficult to defend. Officially listed at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds, Morris has NFL size. He is well on his way to getting drafted, likely around the third round.

Honorable Mention: C Olusegun Oluwatimi, RB Blake Corum

Clemson: EDGE Myles Murphy

Clemson only saw two players picked in the 2022 NFL Draft—a second-rounder and a seventh-rounder. That will not happen again in 2023. Leading the way for Clemson is Murphy, a superstar EDGE rusher who anchors what is perhaps the best defensive line in college football. Murphy has Top 5 pick potential; he has such a feel for the EDGE position and wrecks opposing offensive tackles. He is nearly unstoppable when executing defensive line stunts, he has an elite bull rush move, and he seemingly never gives up on plays. Murphy is the kind of player who could immediately turn around an NFL defense’s fortunes.

Honorable Mention: DL Bryan Bresee, LB Trenton Simpson

TCU: WR Quentin Johnston

TCU is still undefeated, and Johnston is a big reason why. He has built on a solid 2021 campaign with a dominant start to the 2022 season. Johnston’s size makes him difficult to guard—he is one of the biggest wide receivers in college football. Yet what truly sets Johnston apart is how well he is able to run good routes and find soft spots in zone coverage. He does a fine job of locating space in the defense, getting in position to make a play, and providing a big target for his quarterback. He will be an asset at the next level and should garner mid-first-round consideration.

Honorable Mention: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, C Steve Avila

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT