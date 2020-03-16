2020 Lions Free-Agency Preview

The Lions and their front office are heading into an ultra important free-agency period -- which effectively starts today at noon with the legal tampering period.

With a "win-now" mandate from ownership, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn can't afford to play it safe.

He will need to be aggressive in making upgrades to an underperforming team from a year ago.

Here is a quick breakdown of the pertinent information, as the Lions go into the free-agency period.

2019 record: 3-12-1; last in NFC North

2020 unrestricted free agents:



OG Graham Glasgow



DT A'Shawn Robinson



DT Mike Daniels



SS Tavon Wilson



CB Rashaan Melvin



TE Logan Thomas

OG Kenny Wiggins

S/LB Miles Killebrew

P Sam Martin



OG Oday Aboushi

QB Jeff Driskel

WR Jermaine Kearse

DT Darius Kilgo

2020 restricted free agents:

RB J.D. McKissic

DT Jamie Meder

2020 exclusive rights free agents:

CB Mike Ford

CB Dee Virgin

Available salary cap space: $51,365,888

The Lions have a little over $50 million to work with in free agency.

It may sound like a lot, but it only ranks as the 15th-most available cap space in the NFL.

At the very least, it is the most for any team in the NFC North.

With how many holes the Lions have on their roster, the money will likely be used up quickly.

No matter the case, the available cash gives Quinn quite a bit of flexibility to go after a few higher-priced free agents -- especially if he backloads contracts as he has done in years past.

Quinn also has been known to carry quite a bit of cap space into the regular season for possible trades and/or unexpected free-agent signings.

It'll be interesting to see what direction he goes in once signings can start becoming official Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST.

2020 positions of need:

Defensive tackle

Offensive guard

Strong safety



Cornerback

Offensive tackle

Linebacker

Free-agency gameplan:

The Lions have already released two of their highest-paid players from a season ago: RT Rick Wagner and DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison.

Neither lived up to their contract in 2019, but their departures also create more holes on the roster.

With these moves, the Lions have saved $12.8 million in cap space, while also taking a dead cap hit of $10.8 million in 2020.

The important thing is that both players will be completely off the books next year.

In theory, the open space next year would allow for a couple of higher-end contracts to be signed this year.

Again, given the mandate to win by ownership, Quinn should be focused more on the immediate future.

There are plenty of ways to manipulate the cap in order to sign free agents.

As Quinn did with contracts given to Trey Flowers, Jesse James and Justin Coleman last offseason, he typically constructs the first couple years of players' deals to be very team-friendly and much higher cap hits later on.

It wouldn't be surprising if Quinn decided to go that route once again and worry about future cap space down the line.

The Lions could probably use an addition or upgrade at just about every position.

It's just a matter of what spots Quinn will prioritize.

There will be plenty of free-agent targets for the Lions. But remember, there are also 31 other teams.

Based on the biggest positions of need, expect the Lions -- at the very least -- to look for a couple of defensive tackles, an offensive guard and a cornerback.

Remember, free agency should be used to fill holes on the roster.

Then, when the draft comes, Quinn & Co. can grab the best player available -- instead of reaching for needs.

Five free-agent targets:

5.) CB Ronald Darby

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Before 2019, Darby had his fair share of injury struggles. As a result, he signed a one-year, prove-it type deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

The 26-year-old tenuously proved he could stay healthy -- playing in 11 games. However, the bigger concern was his on-field performance. Darby struggled for a majority of the season, and allowed the fourth-most yards per snap among corners that played in at least 20 percent of snaps.

There is still some potential, and his pricetag should come at a discount. And now that his former defensive backs coach Cory Undlin is the defensive coordinator in Detroit, the connection is there. If he does sign with the Lions, they will obviously be hoping for a healthy, pre-2019 version of the corner.

4.) NT Danny Shelton

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With no more "Snacks," the Lions' defense is in dire need of a true nose tackle.

We all saw the night-and-day difference that he made when he was injected into the lineup in the middle of the 2018 season. That's not to say Shelton is on the level showcased by Harrison before 2019. However, there is a reason Shelton was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Shelton shouldn't come as high-priced as some bigger names on the open market. And remember, after playing with the New England Patriots the last couple seasons, he is already familiar with the Lions' system.

3.) OL Joe Haeg

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn't appear the Lions are willing to pay Glasgow top dollar in free agency. If the Lions want to go after a cheaper alternative, there will be plenty of options.

One potential replacement is former Indianapolis Colts jack-of-all-trades Joe Haeg. His playing time greatly decreased a season ago, and he appears to be on his way out of Indy. Not only can Haeg play guard, but he was drafted to play tackle and has plenty of experience there as well.

Quinn is a big fan of versatility, and Haeg can provide that. Now that Wagner is out of the picture at tackle, Haeg would be a cheaper option -- whether it be at the starting guard spot or as a reserve on the outside.

2.) CB Chris Harris

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions were one of the only teams to actually offer the Denver Broncos something for Harris before the trade deadline a year ago. Knowing full well that Harris would be a free agent this offseason, it would seem the Lions liked their chances of agree to an extension of some sort with Harris.

Now, with Undlin -- Harris' former defensive backs coach -- as the Lions' defensive coordinator, it makes even more sense that the Lions will target Harris.

Important to note, though, Harris is 31 years old, and is coming off his worst year as a pro. Hopefully, the Lions don't have to pay top dollar for the aging veteran.

1.) DT D.J. Reader



Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If the Lions want to throw some big money at a young, up-and-coming interior defensive lineman, Reader is a great option. Listed at 247 pounds, he has the ability to play some nose tackle while also having a little more ability to pressure the quarterback than Harrison. The 25-year-old Reader is a monster against the run as well.

In 2019, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the fifth-best interior defensive lineman against the run, and also provided him with the fifth-best overall grade among interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Despite his size, he isn't boxed in as a nose tackle, either. He moved all along the line in the Houston Texans' defense -- a scheme that has some similarities to the Lions and Patriots, respectively.

Related

Would NT Javon Hargrave Be a Good Fit for Lions?

With New CBA, Lions Have Leverage over CB Darius Slay

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy