SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

3 Immediate Changes Cory Undlin Must Make as Defensive Coordinator

Vito Chirco

Lions fans, your football team officially has a new defensive play-caller. 

It was announced Sunday by Cory Undlin himself during a video conference with Detroit media that he will replace third-year Detroit head man Matt Patricia as the man calling the shots on defense.

And according to Undlin, he'll be calling the plays from the sideline.

“I’ve got plenty of eyes up top, and just personally, I like -- personally -- there is a feel of being on the field," Undlin told reporters Sunday. "And then, anytime for me when you’ve got to go through another conduit to get it out there, it’s just, it’s more efficient for me. And if you guys haven’t got to know me, there’s an element of being in front of (players) and looking at them when you’re coaching them. And that would be my preference, and Matt (Patricia) completely agrees with that."

The onus is now on Undlin to help revamp a defense that struggled mightily in both rushing the passer and stopping opponents' passing games a year ago.

Here are three immediate changes he must make in order to try to accomplish the task.

Be more aggressive 

The key focus for Undlin needs to be on getting more consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback in 2020.

Without that happening, the Lions will be right back where they were a season ago -- near the bottom of the league in every single major defensive statistical category. 

And one way of generating more pressure is by being more aggressive and blitzing the quarterback on a more frequent basis.

They heavily relied upon three-man rushes last season, and hardly ever sent extra players to blitz. And as the season progressed, that philosophy of creating pressure proved less and less effective.

The opposition got way too much time on a consistent basis to throw the football, and it frequently led to breakdowns in coverage. 

In 2020, Undlin needs to deploy Detroit's linebackers more when blitzing, including fourth-year linebacker Jarrad Davis. 

Davis finished as the 17th-best pass-rusher at his position last year, per Pro Football Focus. 

And he also finished as the 16th-best pass-rushing linebacker in each of his first two seasons in the league. 

Davis and his linebacker counterparts were largely ineffective in many other facets a year ago. 

So, part of Undlin's job is to get creative and deploy them in a different manner this upcoming season. 

And by doing so, there's a good chance the Lions' pass rush will become more effective. 

Disguise the pass rush

Instead of just sending more blitzers, Undlin could also get a bit creative and disguise what he's throwing at opposing offensive attacks. 

This could involve Danny Shelton at nose tackle applying a wall up the middle on the center, EDGE rushers like Julian Okwara maintaining wide routes to the quarterback to prevent scrambles to the sideline and a couple of linebackers threatening the "B-gaps," or the space between the left or right guard and the tackle.

By specifically having a nose tackle, two EDGE defenders set out wide and two linebackers aligned to threaten the B-gap, every offensive linemen will have a pass-rushing threat that needs to be accounted for. And that's the case, even though the linebackers could very well spy the quarterback or drop into coverage. 

At the very least, the offensive guards must then take on the linebackers one-on-one because of the threat they pose to rush, which leads to one-on-ones for the EDGE rushers with the tackles.

For a solid pass-rusher like Okwara, the advantage will typically go to the EDGE defender in such a situation. 

Just one way in which Undlin could be creative in drawing a pass rush in 2020. 

Work according to his cornerbacks' strengths 

A big component of last year's defense under Patricia was having Darius Slay cover the opposing team's top wideout no matter what side of the field they lined up on. 

Although Slay has the capability of being a shutdown corner, it didn't always lead to the best performances from the veteran defensive back. 

If how the cornerbacks have been aligned in training camp is any indication, it appears that philosophy is coming to an end under Undlin. 

So far, Undlin, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach, has had veteran Desmond Trufant line up on the left side and second-year corner Amani Oruwariye line up on the right side.

And both have looked solid overall wise in the reps they've received since training camp has opened up. 

It's all about playing to his players' strengths. And the Lions are hoping it leads to much better results from the pass defense this upcoming campaign. 

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I hope that the defense can get off the field, especially on 3rd down

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Minnesota Vikings

Read more on the Minnesota Vikings dealing for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Mailbag: Concerns at RB, Matt Patricia's Game Management

This week's mailbag focuses on the Detroit Lions' injury concerns at running back and Matt Patricia's game management

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

What Is Matt Patricia Going To Do on Gamedays?

It was announced that new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays for the Detroit Lions' defense in 2020

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn: 'There's No Playbook for This Year'

Read more on how Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has prepared for a season during an offseason that he has never experienced before.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Jason Huntley Is 'Putting in Overtime' His Rookie Season

Read more on Detroit's rookie running back Jason Huntley and what has been driving his early success in training camp.

John Maakaron

Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes the Final Cut?

Read more on which members of the Detroit Lions roster could make the team following the completion of training camp.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Quintez Cephus No Longer Concerned about His Combine Speed

Read more on how Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus feels about those concerned about his speed.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Kenny Golladay Dominates

Read more about Saturday's Detroit Lions training camp practice.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions Training Camp Report: Danny Amendola Sits

Read more on the Detroit Lions' participation in Monday's practice from the Allen Park practice facility.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Jeff Okudah Is Not Ready to Start for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah should start the 2020 season behind Amani Oruwariye.

John Maakaron