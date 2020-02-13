3 Interior Linemen Lions Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

The Lions head into the 2020 season with some question marks along the offensive line.

Starting right guard Graham Glasgow will be a free agent, and doesn't look like he is high on Detroit general manager Bob Quinn's offseason priority list.

Behind him, the Lions have another free agent in veteran Kenny Wiggins.

Fortunately, both left guard Joe Dahl and former first-round pick Frank Ragnow -- Detroit's starting center -- are still under contract.

Whether the Lions want to re-sign Glasgow, add a player via free agency or look to the draft to fill the void, they must address the right guard position in one fashion or another.

Fortunately, plenty of mid-to-late-round interior linemen can become solid starters in the league.

Since the value of right guard is relatively low, it doesn't always take a high draft pick to find a capable player for the position.

With the NFL combine only a couple weeks away, let's take a look at three possibilities on the interior of the offensive line for the Lions:

Junior Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Height: 6'4 | Weight: 319 pounds



If Glasgow does walk in free agency, the Lions could look to replace one Michigan man with another.

Ruiz is surprisingly nimble and quick for his size -- which is very important to Quinn when evaluating linemen. With plus agility, Ruiz does well in open space when pulling.

Much like Glasgow, Ruiz can play either center or guard.

While at Michigan, the 20 year-old played most of the time at center, but did slide over to right guard in more than a few games.

Another trait that is highly valuable to Quinn is versatility, and Ruiz definitely possesses it.

Senior Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

Height: 6'4 | Weight: 310 pounds

More of a true guard, the former Rutgers transfer is quite the pass blocker.

According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed one sack or quarterback hit on 1,020 pass-blocking snaps throughout his college career.

During his time at Ohio State, he appeared to develop in the run-blocking department as well.

He is not necessarily a power player, but understands leverage and angles to put him in the right spot.

He demonstrated his strengths at the Senior Bowl, and had a solid overall week against some of the nation's best defensive tackles.



One aspect that Quinn will also appreciate about Jackson's game is his high football IQ.

Jackson’s teammates at Ohio State spoke admirably of his character and leadership ability despite sharing a locker room with him for just a year.

Senior Robert Hunt, Louisiana



Height: 6' 5 | Weight: 336 pounds

Playing predominantly as a tackle in college, Hunt projects well as an interior lineman at the next level.

He may not have the athleticism necessary to play on the outside in the NFL, but it would likely be above average while suiting up at guard.

Hunt definitely has the desirable size, and moves much better than most men of his stature.

In the run-blocking department, Hunt is a finisher, and plays through every whistle.

As a pass blocker, he only allowed two pressures on 196 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

An injury cut Hunt's senior season short, and subsequently cost him the chance to play at the Senior Bowl.

Important to note, there may be a bit of a learning curve for him moving back to guard.

He won't get away with just manhandling opponents off of pure strength and natural physical tools.

All the traits are there for him to learn and become a dominant interior player, though.

