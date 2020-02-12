LionMaven
Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

John Maakaron

When general manager Bob Quinn was hired by the Lions, it came with very high expectations that simply have not been met. 

Quinn upped the ante when he fired one of the most successful coaches Detroit has had in recent memory. 

Jim Caldwell was replaced by Matt Patricia due to Quinn's belief that the Lions were unable to compete against the better teams in the NFL and his desire to take the franchise to the next level.

No longer was just making the playoffs acceptable. 

What has happened since has been a failure. 

Two consecutive seasons with no playoff appearances and the organization taking steps backwards. 

Instead of quality wins, Quinn and Patricia are attempting to shift the narrative by discussing needing to rebuild and the process taking time. 

Unfortunately for the duo from New England, they may not have the time needed in order to rebuild. 

Lions ownership discussed their disappointment with the 2019 season and stated they are seeking the Lions to be in playoff contention in 2020. 

But wait.

There could be a scenario that allows Quinn and Patricia to buy more time. 

Drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick could be the move to sell to ownership that more time is needed. 

Fox Sports radio host and analyst Clay Travis expressed that drafting Tagovailoa is a certain way for Quinn and Patricia to buy more time in Detroit. 

"Matt Patricia is on the ropes. Best way to guarantee yourself another year, oftentimes, is to have a young quarterback you are developing," said Travis.

It will be interesting to watch as the combine approaches how serious the Lions are in terms of drafting Tagovailoa. 

For Quinn and Patricia, it may be the best move to ensure another season in Detroit. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
gbossa
gbossa

Stafford was just rated the 8th best QB in the league (low in many people's opinion), but reality has never kept some Lion's fans from blaming him, rather than ownership, coaching and GM decisions for the team's overall lack of success.

