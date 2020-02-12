What Lions Must Accomplish at 2020 NFL Combine

The NFL scouting combine takes place this year from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Sunday, February 23rd until Monday, March 2nd, 2020.

For the Lions, there are not many position groups that general manager Bob Quinn and his staff can say are not in need of an upgrade.

With the 2020 season being critical for the current regime, they must take advantage of the time spent in Indianapolis.

Here is what must be accomplished by the Lions at the NFL combine.

Evaluate quarterback prospects

It is not likely that Detroit will spend a high draft pick on a quarterback this year.

There are quarterbacks the Lions can target in later rounds though.

It will be imperative that Detroit evaluates and finds a quarterback that could be selected later in the draft.

A viable backup for Matthew Stafford must be on the top of the needs list along with finding impactful defensive players.

Decide between Jeff Okudah, Derrick Brown and Isaiah Simmons

These three players will be at the top of the watch list for upper management.

Detroit can ill afford to be wrong with the No. 3 pick in this year's draft.

Okudah, Brown and Simmons all have the ability to come in and play on day one for the Lions.

Quinn and Co. must use the week at the combine to decide which of the top prospects can come in and have the most impact on Detroit's defense.

Wide receiver class is deep

On the offense, Detroit obviously needs more weapons to complement wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

If veteran Danny Amendola leaves in the offseason, Detroit will be tasked with finding his replacement.

Veteran Marvin Jones could be on the trade block as well.

By all accounts, this year's class of wide receivers is quite deep. Detroit will need to find Stafford more weapons, and the combine will be a great place to evaluate who should be drafted.

