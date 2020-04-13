3 Late-Round Tight End Draft Prospects for the Lions

The Lions have their top two tight ends for the 2020 season already in house: T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James.

Behind those two on the team's TE depth chart, Matt Patricia & Co. have 2019 seventh-round draft pick Isaac Nauta -- who is still very much an unknown commodity.

It's a clichéd joke with the Lions drafting tight ends, but it's very possible they may add another late in the draft.

Considering that both Hockenson and even more so James had their fair share of struggles in the blocking department a year ago, a tight end that can help block in the running game could make sense.

As the tight end position becomes more and more of a glorified receiver, blocking tight ends have become a little bit more difficult to come by these days.

This year's draft class of tight ends is not very deep.

After a terrific 2019 class, the overall group has regressed to the mean in 2020.

There are very few top-notch athletes at the position and only a handful of them are projected to go during the first two days of the draft.

Fortunately, for the Lions, they are unlikely to take a chance at the position before the later rounds.

Here are three tight ends that the Lions could target on Day 3:

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 257 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds

The former Michigan recruit could slip into the third or fourth round. However, if he slides into the round five range, the Lions could be interested.

Utilizing a massive wingspan, Asiasi is a decent weapon in the passing game and one of the best in-line blockers in the class.

He could be considered one of the most well-rounded players at the position.

With Asiasi's upside, he has the potential to develop into the replacement for James after the Lions are able to get out from under his exorbitant contract.

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 253 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds

Keene is versatile enough to play both H-back and tight end.

He has the size and movement skills to be a little bit of a threat in the passing game, too, although Keene wasn't ever heavily targeted while at Virginia Tech.

Make no mistake, his tenacity in the run game is what the Lions will really like.

He enjoys the physicality of football, and is said to be highly dedicated to his craft.

Keene would be direct competition for Nauta's spot on the roster. But, he at least would provide a little more athleticism.

Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 244 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds

As Nauta's successor at Georgia, Woerner was never really a threat catching the football.

He only had 376 yards in his entire career.

Woerner was, however, often used as an H-back and in-line tight end on running plays.

Despite not being overly bulky for a blocking tight end, he showed plenty of aggression and good drive when engaged with defenders.

With his type of skill set, he may not even be draftable.

However, if the Lions need a reliable blocker, Woerner could be a decent seventh-round prospect to develop.

