AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Matt Patricia Asked Terrell Lewis about Money Management

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions continue their pre-draft meetings with draft prospects the organization has their eye on. 

In his weekly Football Morning in America column, Peter King reveals some of the topics Alabama outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and Lions head coach Matt Patricia covered during their teleconference. 

"Today, I talked to coach Patricia and the staff with the Lions. On those calls, we talk ball, their scheme, watch film, talk about my upbringing, my journey at Alabama, how I fit in their team, what I’m doing with my money to make sure I take care of it. We get to know each other a little bit. I want to make them feel comfortable with me as a person," King writes.

At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Lewis could be an option for the Lions' with pick No. 35 in this year's Draft.

In 2019, the ex-Crimson Tide outside linebacker recorded 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses in 11 games. 

There are injury concerns that may concern some NFL teams. In 2017 and 2018, Lewis was limited to just four games due to an elbow injury and a torn anterior cruciate ligament. 

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Lewis as the sixth-best edge rusher in the draft class and projects him to be a second-round pick.

According to The Draft Network:

"Looks the part as an NFL rusher. Can use length and hand placement in flashes to generate significant displacement on power rushes, with lock-out ability in his arms to generate separation and work to shed. Explosiveness to the quarterback/ball-carrier is exciting to see as a potential 3-4 OLB and space player."

Related

GM Bob Quinn Has Never Been with a NFL Team that Picked in Top 5

I All Lions Roundtable: How Many Detroit Lions Mock Drafts Have We Read?

Dan Orlovsky Believes Matthew Stafford Will Win Super Bowl

Lions Trade Down w/ Chargers in The Athletic's Latest Mock Draft

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Ex-Lions explain why the Lions regime simply didn't work for them and why it cost the Lions victories

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

GM Bob Quinn Has Never Been with a Team Holding a Top Five Pick

In latest MMQB column, Albert Breer discusses GM Bob Quinn's comfort level holding a top five pick.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Trade with Chargers in Athletic's Nearly Perfect Mock Draft

The latest 7-rd mock draft from The Athletic Detroit has been released

John Maakaron

by

King Zeke

How Many Detroit Lions Mock Drafts Have We Read?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Dan Orlovsky Believes Matthew Stafford Will Win a Super Bowl

Dan Orlovsky shares his belief Matthew Stafford will win a Super Bowl and that Stafford is better than draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Nittany Lions Yetur Gross-Matos Could Help Lions Ailing Pass Rush

Read why Penn State EDGE rusher Yetur Gross-Matos could help Detroit's ailing defense

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Ranking 10 Second-Year Detroit Lions

These 10 second-year players should contribute more for the Lions in the 2020 season

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Why CB Amani Oruwariye Will Be Vital to Lions' Secondary in 2020

In his debut piece for SI All Lions, Dakota Brecht opines on why cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be vital to the Detroit Lions' secondary in 2020

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade'

Jalen Rose makes the case for the Detroit Lions to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

4 Players Lions Should Sign from XFL

These four ex-XFL players would help the Detroit Lions if acquired

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1