The Detroit Lions continue their pre-draft meetings with draft prospects the organization has their eye on.

In his weekly Football Morning in America column, Peter King reveals some of the topics Alabama outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and Lions head coach Matt Patricia covered during their teleconference.

"Today, I talked to coach Patricia and the staff with the Lions. On those calls, we talk ball, their scheme, watch film, talk about my upbringing, my journey at Alabama, how I fit in their team, what I’m doing with my money to make sure I take care of it. We get to know each other a little bit. I want to make them feel comfortable with me as a person," King writes.

At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Lewis could be an option for the Lions' with pick No. 35 in this year's Draft.

In 2019, the ex-Crimson Tide outside linebacker recorded 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses in 11 games.

There are injury concerns that may concern some NFL teams. In 2017 and 2018, Lewis was limited to just four games due to an elbow injury and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Lewis as the sixth-best edge rusher in the draft class and projects him to be a second-round pick.

According to The Draft Network:

"Looks the part as an NFL rusher. Can use length and hand placement in flashes to generate significant displacement on power rushes, with lock-out ability in his arms to generate separation and work to shed. Explosiveness to the quarterback/ball-carrier is exciting to see as a potential 3-4 OLB and space player."

Related

GM Bob Quinn Has Never Been with a NFL Team that Picked in Top 5

I All Lions Roundtable: How Many Detroit Lions Mock Drafts Have We Read?

Dan Orlovsky Believes Matthew Stafford Will Win Super Bowl

Lions Trade Down w/ Chargers in The Athletic's Latest Mock Draft