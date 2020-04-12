Here is how the writers at SI All Lions feel about mock drafts and ex-Lions quarterback/present ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky's defense of longtime Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

We will also tackle some of the topics being debated as the NFL Draft approaches.

1.) Do you like mock drafts? How many have you read so far?

John Maakaron: I enjoy all mock drafts. There are so many to review and I have enjoyed creating just a few in the last couple of weeks.

On the weekly DocNJock podcast, we typically review some of the more controversial ones that involve trades or wild predictions that some choose to make.

Vito Chirco: I respect the work of people that put together mock drafts. They take an immense amount of time to produce, especially when they go pick-by-pick for all seven rounds (whether it be just for one team or all 32 NFL franchises).



But I also realize mock drafts are a dime a dozen, and aren't always the most accurate representations of what will actually happen in the draft.

And obviously, I read all the mock drafts written by SI All Lions -- even those that seem like an attempt to create noise within the Lions community (i.e. John Maakaron).

Logan Lamorandier: I use mock drafts to gauge where players are expected to be selected. I don't pay too close of attention to which player goes to which team in most mocks, though. More often than not, a writer is doing mocks every couple weeks and are constantly changing names around to create different scenarios instead of actually trying to predict what will happen.

2.) What's the earliest Lions should take an offensive player?

Maakaron: If the Lions secure an additional first-round pick in this year's draft, I am okay with Detroit targeting a running back with the additional pick.

Otherwise, Detroit can consider taking an offensive weapon in the second-round.

Chirco: Just check out my four-round mock draft for the Lions.

If you haven't taken a look at it yet, here's a hint: it involves the Lions taking former Florida State running back Cam Akers and not on the first night of the draft.

Lamorandier: The first round. If the Lions trade back a little further outside of Jeff Okudah range, you can't rule out picking an offensive player if he is the best player available.

3.) Thoughts on Orlovsky believing Stafford will win a Super Bowl?

Maakaron: I listen and respect everything Dan Orlovsky says about the NFL, but I disregard what he says about the Detroit Lions and their players.

Chirco: It's fine for Orlovsky to think it, but it's not going to happen for Stafford in 2020 or ever with the Lions.



Sure, he might leave the Lions one day, and go on to win a Super Bowl. I think Stafford is more than capable of leading a team to the promised land. But it won't ever come during his time in Motown.

Lamorandier: Stafford is more than capable of being a Super Bowl winning quarterback. Plenty of worse QBs have won. Unfortunately, it also takes a good team and coaching staff to get the job done. Who knows if that will be accomplished while Stafford's here in Detroit.

4.) Sour grapes or legit concerns? What do you think of the IG Live from Darius Slay & Quandre Diggs?

Maakaron: It was a compelling conversation between two former teammates. I was fascinated they were willing to air it all out, knowing media members would cover it.

Like many, I would love it if current and former Detroit Lions spoke candidly about playing for the Lions organization.

Chirco: I appreciate the honesty expressed by Slay and Diggs. Everyone and their mother knows that they both had a falling out with Matt Patricia during their respective tenures in Detroit. So, if they would've said otherwise about their stays in Motown, it would've been inauthentic on their behalf.



And as a member of the media, it's always best when players freely speak their minds. It made for an interesting Friday night while quarantining at my place in Clinton Twp., Mich.

Lamorandier: I did not watch it. I'm guessing it's more of the same complaints though. The drama is getting old.

5.) Do you think Tua will be a good NFL QB?

Maakaron: Absolutely. He has all the necessary skills, but more importantly he has the proper mindset to have a long and prosperous career in the NFL.

If he stays healthy and is drafted by the right organization, I could see him leading a team to multiple championships.

Chirco: Absolutely, as long as he stays healthy. But, that's the multi-million dollar question for all interested teams -- whether or not his body is built to sustain violent hits on a game-to-game basis.

He will, no doubt, always be in harm's way because of his ability to make plays with his legs. So, he does bring with him an elevated injury risk when compared to traditional pocket passers, like the Buccaneers' Tom Brady and the Saints' Drew Brees.

But, if you think he can be the next Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, you bite the proverbial bullet, and take him.

I think he can be a longtime, productive franchise passer. And if he's still on the board by the time of the Lions' first-round selection at No. 3 overall, he should be selected.

Lamorandier: I think Tua will be a fine NFL quarterback -- nothing special, though. There are a lot of traits to like about him, but he doesn't have elite arm strength or size, he isn't as mobile as people think he is and he had arguably the best cast of players around him in NCAA history at Alabama. I didn't even mention his long list of injuries. A lot will depend on the situation he ends up in.

