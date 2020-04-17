5 Offensive Guard Prospects for the Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the Lions still have a major hole at right guard.

In a relatively weak guard class that only boasts a couple top interior linemen prospects, general manager Bob Quinn might have to take a gamble in the middle rounds.

Fortunately, there will be quite a few options for Quinn & Co. in that range -- if they are to miss out on the top talent.

With Oday Aboushi, Josh Garnett, Beau Benzschawel and Kenny Wiggins on the depth chart, it's more quantity than quality at the guard position. An upgrade needs to be made.

Here are five prospects the Lions could target to help boost the interior of their line:

Cesar Ruiz, C/OG, Michigan

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 307 pounds

Ruiz is widely considered the top interior linemen of the 2020 draft.

More of a natural center, he does have some experience playing guard as well.

For his size, he moves swiftly, and shows some nice lateral agility that is needed for pulling in the run game.

Ruiz’s athleticism also goes a long way in his pass-blocking duties.

In his two years of starting at center, he's only allowed one sack.

In all likelihood, the Lions would have to select Ruiz in the second round -- if he is even still available.

Robert Hunt, OG/T, Louisiana

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 323 pounds

An ascending prospect, Hunt was athletic enough to play right tackle while in college. But, his mauling mentality and average athleticism as a tackle project him more as a guard in the NFL.

Hunt is one of the bigger and longer guards in this class, and the Lions will love his versatility to move inside and outside.

Unfortunately, he may no longer make it to the third round -- if the Lions decide to wait.

John Simpson, OG, Clemson

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 321 pounds

Another large human being who is considered a road grader, Simpson does his best work in the run game.

With the Lions wanting to be able to pound the football, Simpson would be a nice addition.

He may not be an elite athlete, but his athleticism isn't a hindrance, either.

Receiving the most votes for team captain in 2019 and known as an intense, hard-working individual, it’s likely the Lions will highly value Simpson.

Danny Pinter, OG/T, Ball State

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 306 pounds

Coming from a small school, Pinter was a relative unknown until an impressive NFL combine performance.

A former tight end who made the switch to tackle his junior year, his athleticism shows up on film.

Due to short arms and an overall small wing length, he is projected to once again move positions -- this time to guard.

There may be a bigger learning curve coming from a smaller school and not having guard experience. However, his potential is worth the risk on Day 3 of the draft.

Kyle Murphy, OL, Rhode Island

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 316 pounds

Murphy had the flexibility to play every offensive line position at some point while at Rhode Island.

He isn't overly powerful, but is technically sound and obviously versatile.

He performed well in the agility drills at the combine -- something the Lions pay close attention to for their interior linemen.

Important to note, the Lions did conduct an informal interview with Murphy.

Given that Murphy will be a late-round pick, it might not be wise to count on him to be a starter right away.

