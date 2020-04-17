Perfect Fit for Lions at Every Position in 2020 NFL Draft

We are officially a week out now from the 2020 NFL Draft, and fans, front offices and prospects alike are all counting down the days.

The Lions have some glaring needs that general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia should address come draft day.

Let’s take a look now at the perfect fit at each position for Detroit:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Hurts had a productive career at Alabama and Oklahoma, and led both programs to the College Football Playoff.

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., he "will not get out of round two."

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor has been overlooked by many in this year’s draft, but we can’t forget about what he did at Wisconsin.

In three seasons for the Badgers, Taylor racked up over 6,000 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns. He was an absolute machine on the turf.

With questions surrounding current Lions starting running back Kerryon Johnson, Taylor would be able to make an immediate impact in the Motor City.

Wide Receiver

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

After finishing off an electric year for the Fighting Irish in 2019, Claypool was viewed as a tight end prospect.

Then, Claypool came out, and dazzled scouts at the NFL combine -- putting up huge numbers that made him one of the top receiving targets in the draft.

In his senior season at Notre Dame, Claypool recorded over 1,000 receiving yards, and brought in 13 touchdowns.

There is no question that Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford would love to see Claypool running routes for him.

Tight End

Devin Asiasi, UCLA

The former Michigan recruit is a decent weapon in the passing game and one of the best in-line blockers in the class. And with his upside, he has the potential to become one of the most well-rounded players at the position at the next level.

Offensive Tackle

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

This offseason, the Lions have lost some key pieces to their offensive line -- most notably Graham Glasgow, who inked a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

To keep franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford safe, the Lions should be thrilled to grab Wanogho in the mid-to-late rounds. The second-team All-SEC player has the size and strength to be a solid fit on the right side of the Lions' offensive line.

Interior Offensive Lineman

Shane Lemieux, Oregon

During his time at Oregon, Lemieux started 52 consecutive games at left guard -- a total of over 3,000 snaps.

He’s a workhorse with a no-quit attitude, and he has the physical attributes to become a powerful lineman in the future.

He was named a second-team All-American during his senior season.

He could shore up the Lions' offensive line, which is missing a few key pieces.

EDGE Defender

Josh Uche, Michigan

During the two-time All-Big Ten honoree's four years at Michigan, he consistently wreaked havoc on opposing passers.

He finished his time in Ann Arbor with 16.5 total sacks, including a team-high 8.5 during his senior campaign in 2019.

Interior Defensive Lineman

Derrick Brown, Auburn

The 6-foot-5, 318-pounder from Auburn is a beast on the interior of the defensive line. In 2019, he posted 55 total tackles, four sacks and two fumbles forced.

Brown is a major run-stuffer, and would be a huge addition to Detroit's shaky defensive line.

Linebacker

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Baun is not only a competent pass rusher, but is also versatile enough to line up in a myriad of defensive alignments.

Many draft pundits believe that he's best suited to be a 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level.

The Draft Network's Joe Marino has compared him to former two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

Cornerback

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah, the Ohio State prospect favored to go to the Lions at No. 3 overall, has the size, strength and speed to be an All-Pro-caliber defensive back in the NFL.

With the Lions trading Darius Slay to the Eagles, the No. 1 corner position is up for grabs, and it's a spot that Okudah could fill in due time.

In 2019, Okudah helped guide the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Safety

Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

Winfield put up impressive numbers for the Golden Gophers in 2019, totaling seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and three sacks.

What Winfield lacks in size, he makes up for with speed and a high football IQ.

A ball hawk like Winfield could help immediately improve a depleted Lions secondary.

