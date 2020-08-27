Lions Training Camp: 5 Takeaways from Day 8

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field in Allen Park on Wednesday.

Here are my five takeaways from Day 8 -- could even label it as Day 7.5 because of Tuesday's happenings -- of training camp practice in Allen Park.

Sloppy conditions lead to unsteady day for Matthew Stafford

Stafford didn't look as crisp as he had prior to Wednesday, amid the horrid conditions in Allen Park on the first day of Week 2 of padded training camp practice.

He experienced a case of fumblitis -- fumbling the first snap of 11-on-11 work -- and he underthrew his receivers multiple times, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The poor weather, which consisted of some steady rain, definitely got to Stafford and caused him to be off his game.

It'll be interesting to see how he deals with the elements outside during the regular season, especially with the Lions' first regular season game being against their NFC North rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Frank Ragnow continues to impress

He's looked impressive all training camp long, and Wednesday was no different for the third-year pro.

He took care of defensive linemen Danny Shelton and John Penisini in a couple of one-on-one drills, according to the Free Press. And in doing so, he further displayed why he's on the verge of becoming one of the best centers in the league in 2020.

Tracy Walker looks good in first-team reps

The third-year safety garnered a few more first-team reps than he previously had going into Wednesday.

According to the Free Press, Walker got the best of second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson on their first rep of one-on-ones, and then, he took veteran TE Jesse James off his route on the following snap.

He also recorded an interception later in the day.

All in all, he's continuously showcased throughout training camp the ability to be a high-impact performer at the safety position.

I'm high on him headed into the 2020 campaign, and think he's in store for a breakout season.

Danny Amendola still has "game"

The veteran slot receiver looks strong yet again, and looks like he's about to build upon his near career year in 2019.

He's also shown a willingness to help the young guys grow into the position, such as Jamal Agnew and second-year pro Tom Kennedy on Wednesday.

I have all the confidence in the world that Amendola will continue to be a solid No. 3 receiver in Detroit's air attack.

Quintez Cephus undoubtedly deserves to have a presence in Detroit's passing game

Move aside Jeff Okudah and D'Andre Swift. The most impressive rookie in training camp up to this point has been the Wisconsin product Cephus.

He had himself a day on Wednesday, too.

He had the chance to go head-to-head with Okudah, and at one point, he beat the Lions' 2020 first-round pick on an inside route on the goal line, according to the Free Press.

Cephus' sustained productive play in camp has only led to the expectations continuing to rise for him going into his rookie season in the Motor City.

