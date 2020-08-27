SI.com
AllLions
Detroit Lions Listed among Best Trade Fits for Yannick Ngakoue

John Maakaron

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue wants out of Jacksonville. 

No question, the talented 25-year-old pass-rusher should be coveted by several teams in the NFL. 

The asking price will be quite steep if Ngakoue is able to convince Jacksonville to pull the trigger on a trade.

Any franchise that decides to attempt to make a trade must consider his desire for a long-term contract following the completion of the 2020 season. 

If traded, his franchise tag would cost $17.788 million for the team acquiring him.

Jacksonville is currently unable to trade him until he signs his franchise tender, which has not occurred up to this point. 

yannick
Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Which teams are the best fits for the ex-Maryland standout?

In a recent list of best trade fits for Ngakoue's services, Detroit was listed along with Miami, Philadelphia, Buffalo and the New York Jets.

According to ESPN, "General manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia are dealing with major win-now pressure in an unpredictable year and a tough division. Adding Ngakoue to the pass rush would be the capper on an offseason that saw a significant overhaul on a defense that is dealing with some questions on the back end."

After securing 37.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits, 42 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles in his first four seasons in the NFL, it's time he finds a home and plays for a defense that can appreciate his skill set.

Ngakoue, standing in at 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, would likely be a JACK backer in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's scheme.

There is no question that Ngakoue would give Detroit's defensive line a much-needed jolt of energy since Detroit featured one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL in 2019.

The Lions need to be serious about upgrading the position in a "win-now" season, and trading for Ngakoue would be a huge step in the right direction.

