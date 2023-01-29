Predictions: AFC and NFC Championship Games

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games.

AFC Championship

Christian Booher

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are the league's top two quarterbacks right now. Unfortunately, Mahomes is likely to play on an injured ankle that may hinder his performance.

Burrow has been stellar in the playoffs throughout the last two seasons, with plenty of talented weapons on the outside. Mahomes has a similar cast around him, so this has the makings of a shootout (should Mahomes be able to overcome the effects of his injury).

It's worth noting that Burrow's Bengals have won each of the last three meetings between these two teams, including last year's AFC Championship Game. It's hard to bet against Mahomes on the big stage, but I'm going to lean with Burrow (given his recent track record). This one will be an instant classic.

Bengals 31, Chiefs 30

Vito Chirco

The NFL couldn't have scripted it much better than an AFC title game tilt between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes at "Burrowhead." Oh, I mean, Arrowhead Stadium.

The "Burrowhead" mention wasn't a total slip on my part. Burrow and the Bengals have owned the Chiefs recently, winning the last three meetings (including last year's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium). I think the trend continues Sunday, especially with Mahomes behind hampered with a bad ankle.

Burrow outplays Mahomes, and the Bengals reach the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season.

Bengals 28, Chiefs 24

John Maakaron

Cincinnati has one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and is playing well. If Mahomes was healthy, it would be easier to pick the Chiefs, but the Bengals will advance to their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Bengals 27, Chiefs 23

Sam Greene, The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK

NFC Championship

Christian Booher

Brock Purdy has been superb since taking over for a pair of injured teammates as San Francisco's starting quarterback. The Iowa State product is undefeated as a starter, and has done a good job distributing the ball to his plethora of playmakers.

However, the Philadelphia defense will be his toughest test yet. Expect this one to be a battle, with both teams featuring plenty of stars. It will be an exciting game in Philadelphia, whose fans are starving for another championship.

Though Purdy has been an excellent story, expect the Eagles' defense to get the best of him in this matchup. A costly turnover dooms the 49ers' championship hopes, as Philadelphia punches its ticket to the Super Bowl.

Eagles 27, 49ers 23

Vito Chirco

Brock Purdy, the 2022 draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," carries with him a peerless 7-0 record heading into the 49ers' Conference Game clash with the Eagles. If Purdy helps San Francisco reach the Super Bowl, Disney might just have to make a movie on his rookie season.

Yet, I'm of the mindset that the Iowa State product's luck runs out Sunday against Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia.

More: 5 Free Agents Lions Should Watch During AFC/NFC Championship Games

Hurts has played at an MVP-caliber level all season, and I believe he'll do so once again against Kyle Shanahan & Co. The Eagles punch their ticket to their second Super Bowl since the 2017 season.

Eagles 21, 49ers 10

John Maakaron

The Eagles have an offense that is going to be quite difficult for the 49ers to slow down, especially playing in Philadelphia. The 49ers will look to control the game on the ground, but will come up short. I expect Jalen Hurts to play his best game of the season for the Eagles.

Eagles 24, 49ers 21