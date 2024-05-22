Could Lions Extend Aidan Hutchinson Before 2025 Season?
The Detroit Lions appear to have hit on their second overall selection of Aidan Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Through two seasons, the Michigan product has produced at a high level for the Lions. He has 21 career sacks, 23 tackles for loss and four interceptions. Hutchinson led the league in quarterback pressures last season and overcame a slow start to surpass double-digit sacks in the 2023 campaign.
With this production, however, comes the potential long-term commitment from the Lions. Hutchinson has the look of a cornerstone player for the Lions’ defense, and he will likely be compensated as such. The questions remains when that new contract will come.
Being that Hutchinson is a first-round pick, the Lions have a fifth-year option built into his contract and can keep him under team control on his rookie deal through 2026. He’s not extension eligible until the upcoming season comes to a close, and as a result the Lions can afford to be patient with his new deal.
Yet, by waiting the Lions could run the risk of waiting too long and Hutchinson driving his value up too high. With the recent commitments that the Lions have made to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell, there is a finite level of cap space available for the future.
Hutchinson could command top-of-the-market money, which could make the decision difficult for Brad Holmes.
Recently, Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame listed the Lions’ upcoming decision to extend Hutchinson as the toughest decision facing the organization for the future.
“After handing out $332 million guaranteed this offseason to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions ownership might be feeling a bit tapped,” Verderame wrote. “Yet, after this upcoming season, Hutchinson is extension eligible. It’s always better to extend sooner rather than later as the cap will only increase, but does the Ford family wait an extra year after this winter’s spending spree?”
Currently, the highest-paid defensive end in terms of average annual value is Nick Bosa, who is earning $34 million on average as part of a five-year, $170 million deal. While Hutchinson may not reset that market, he is in line to earn a hefty contract extension that could approach $30 million AAV with the increased salary cap.
To compare the two, Bosa and Hutchinson had similar rookie seasons, as both totaled 9.5 sacks. Bosa did not record a sack in his second year, as he missed all but two games with injury.
This in mind, Hutchinson has outperformed Bosa through two years. With a strong third year, Hutchinson would put himself in a strong position to get paid handsomely.
For both parties, it may be more beneficial for the deal to get done after the 2025 season than the following year. Detroit could capitalize on the market prior to him potentially exceeding their allotted budget, while Hutchinson could get a big deal with the chance to cash in once again while he’s still in younger stage of his career.
Hutchinson will be 24 at the conclusion of the upcoming season, meaning a four-year extension could allow him to once again be in the market for a new deal before he turns 30. As a result, the Lions could certainly knock out an extension with the talented defender prior to the start of the 2025 season.