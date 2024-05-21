Derrick Barnes Participates at Lions OTAs
The Detroit Lions have taken the field for organized team activities.
In a series of photos released online by the team, linebacker Derrick Barnes was spotted participating at the team's Allen Park practice facility on the first day of team practice.
Recall, the talented linebacker injured his knee early in the NFC Championship game. As a result, the talented linebacker was a spectator for the remainder of the game.
Detroit went on to lose in heartbreaking fashion, 30 minutes shy of earning an appearance in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.
Barnes, 24, secured the game-ending interception in the Lions' playoff victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"It hurts a lot for me cause you see these guys that you’ve been busting your ass with, trading blood, sweat and tears, and you see them out there and then you just want to be out there with them so bad and help them. And not that they needed it. Jack (Campbell), Malcolm (Rodriguez), Anzo (Alex Anzalone)," Barnes said. "Man, they did a hell of a job out there. But it sucks because I definitely want to be out on the field and pushing with them. It was -- yeah, man, it’s heartbreaking."
Detroit's linebacking corps is expected to take strides forward again in 2024.
Led by veteran Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell and Barnes will be expected to continue their growth in Aaron Glenn's defense.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin also has the potential for increased playing time this season. The special teams ace has made key plays when given the opportunity on third-down.
Head coach Dan Campbell was also leading the team and has returned from time away to address a personal matter.