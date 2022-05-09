Aidan Hutchinson Contract Details Revealed

Here is a deeper look at the contract details of Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have made the financial commitment to former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

On Monday, Hutchinson's agent broke the news that his client had agreed to a four-year, $35.7 million fully guaranteed contract which includes a $23.2 million signing bonus.

The Lions also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on the deal for the 2026 season. The decision must be made by May, 2024.

Speaking to reporters in-person 24 hours after being drafted, Hutchinson shared what he learned throughout the draft process.

"I really think it made me learn to just block out the noise even more. It’s something that I had to learn this past season, just staying off social media especially during the season. I think in this process for sure, if you’re too glued to the mock drafts, if you’re too glued to people’s analysis of you, you’re dead," he said. "I think that’s never been how I go about things. I have to be the self-police of myself, and I don’t really give a crap what you say about me.”

© Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a closer look at the financial terms of Hutchinson's rookie contract over the next four NFL seasons, according to Spotrac.

2022

Base salary: $705,000

Signing bonus: $5,788,343 million

Dead cap money: $35,713,386 million

Cap number: $6,493,343 million

2023

Base salary: $2,328,336 million

Signing bonus: $5,788,343 million

Dead cap money: $29,220,043 million

Cap number: $8,116,679 million

2024

Base salary: $3,951,671 million

Signing bonus: $5,788,343 million

Dead cap money: $21,103,364 million

Cap number: $9,740,014 million

2025