Aidan Hutchinson Agrees to Terms on Detroit Lions Rookie Contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with rookie Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract with the Detroit Lions. The information was first released by Hutchinson's agent, Mike McCartney. 

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Hutchinson earned a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $35,713,38 that includes a signing bonus of $23,153,372. 

At his introductory press conference meeting with Detroit reporters, Hutchinson was asked if it had hit him he was drafted by the hometown team. 

“Not quite, I’m still waiting on it. I think it’s still going to be a couple of days. I was just walking around the building today with my family, and it’s just weird. Growing up, I was a Michigan guy. I’m around Detroit sports so much. To think that I’m a Lion is just -- it seems like a wild dream to me," he said. "It’s kind of coming through. It’s wild, but I’m soaking it all in. I’m sure one of these days it’s going to hit me for sure.”

The second overall pick is now prepared to take part in rookie minicamp that is set to begin later this week at the team's Allen Park practice facility. 

