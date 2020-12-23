Arians Enjoys Watching Stafford Warm Up: 'Because He's So Special'

Across the National Football League, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned the respect of many head coaches and players.

During his Tuesday media session, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took the time to explain why Stafford is a special quarterback and is a player he enjoys watching during pregame warm-ups.

"He's one of my all-time favorite guys. He's tough as nails," Arians said. "Like I said the other day, he's one of the few quarterbacks I like going out and watching warm up, just to watch him throw because he's so special.

"Always felt like he was extremely, one of the top four or five guys in this league for a long time. He's tough as nails, and his guys know it. They know he's gonna suck it up for 'em."

Despite widespread favor across the league, Stafford does not garner much attention in MVP or Pro Bowl talks.

Stafford has only been voted onto the Pro Bowl roster on one occasion in his 12-year career.

"I think same old story is winning, you know?" Arians said. "You can be a great player, (but) if your team's not winning, you're not going to get what you deserve -- and he deserves a lot."

Running back Adrian Peterson wants to return to Detroit

The veteran running back is not ready to hang it up following the 2020 season.

In fact, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer would like to return to Detroit next season.

NFL insider Josina Anderson caught up with Peterson after Detroit was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

“I’d still like to stay in Detroit,” Peterson expressed to Anderson. “I believe we still have a good team. We just need a few more pieces to improve.”

