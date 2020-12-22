Lions Land Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

Detroit Lions need to address the wide receiver position following the 2020 season.

Early 2021 mock drafts that have been released have the Detroit Lions either selecting a quarterback to replace veteran Matthew Stafford or a wide receiver to replenish a room that could see multiple changes next season.

Both Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola are playing on expiring deals, and star wideout Kenny Golladay is seeking a long-term contract extension.

In CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft, Detroit is selecting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the No. 11 overall pick.

© Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As Wilson explained,

"Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, who has been injured for much of this season, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen."

Chase decided to opt out of the 2020 season to prepare for the upcoming draft.

As a sophomore, the talented wideout was the leading receiver in touchdowns and receiving yards in the nation.

Chase is widely regarded as a talented playmaker who can become a legitimate deep threat if placed in the correct offense.

At LSU, Chase was a big-play threat for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Also, his presence allowed Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to flourish in the team's offense last season, helping the Tigers win the College Football Playoff.

