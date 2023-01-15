Report: Ben Johnson in the 'Lead' to Become Panthers Head Coach

Ben Johnson is in the lead to become the Carolina Panthers next head coach.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reportedly is in the lead to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

After interviewing with the Colts and Texans, Johnson is scheduled to interview with the Panthers next week.

"Ben Johnson has the lead in Carolina," reported NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on CBS, during his Eye on the NFL segment with host James Brown.

There is growing buzz that Panthers owner David Tepper is quite "enamored" with Detroit's first-year offensive coordinator.

More: Lions Top 2023 Salary-Cap Contracts

According to The Athletic, "The buzz in league circles is that Tepper is enamored with Johnson, whose innovative schemes helped the Lions finish fifth in the NFL in scoring offense and total offense in his first season as offensive coordinator. Johnson’s a sharp guy -- with degrees from UNC in math and computer science -- so you’d have to think he’s going to nail his interview this week.”

Lions general manager Brad Holmes deferred to the team's head coach when asked about being proactive in developing a replacement plan, should Johnson end up leaving the organization.

"That’s more of a question for Dan (Campbell) and I have full trust. "Just kind of like the examples that I laid out that Dan has made from a staff standpoint in-season in the past, I have full trust," said Holmes. "I have full trust in him that he’s going to make the right decision. I have full faith in that, and so if it comes to that, I know Dan will make the right decision and make the necessary adjustments in terms of his staff.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER