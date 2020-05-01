Ranking Bob Quinn's Drafts as Detroit General Manager

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn completed his fifth draft with the Lions this past weekend.

From an early fan-approval standpoint, the 2020 draft appears to be Quinn’s most liked draft to date.

Now, it’s way too early to fairly evaluate players who have yet to see NFL action -- even the last two classes probably should be given an incomplete grade.

However, I'm going to take a stab at it.

Here are my rankings of Quinn’s five drafts as Lions GM:

Grading scale

A - excellent

B - good

C - average

D - poor

F - horrible



5.) 2019 Draft

Original draft grade: C-

Current draft grade: D+

Results:

ROUND, PLAYER, POS. and SCHOOL

1.) T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

2.) Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

3.) Will Harris, S, Boston College

4.) Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

5.) Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

6.) Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion

6.) Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland

7.) Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

7.) P.J. Johnson, DT, Arizona

Analysis:

The top three picks all played plenty of snaps in their rookie seasons, but none played consistently well. Given that players at the tight end position historically take a few years to make an impact, there is still plenty of potential for Hockenson. Tavai was at least reliable and serviceable. Meanwhile, Harris didn't really seem to ever make big plays, despite seeing plenty of playing time. Bryant's role is expected to increase this season, after spending most of his rookie season on the injury report. Perhaps the best value will end up being Oruwariye, who had a couple of real nice interceptions in limited opportunities.

4.) 2017 Draft

Original draft grade: B

Current draft grade: C-

Results:

ROUND, PLAYER, POS. and SCHOOL

1.) Jarrad Davis , LB , Florida

2.) Teez Tabor , CB , Florida

3.) Kenny Golladay , WR , Northern Illinois

4.) Jalen Reeves-Maybin , LB , Tennessee

4.) Michael Roberts , TE , Toledo

5.) Jamal Agnew , CB , San Diego

6.) Brad Kaaya , QB , Miami (Fla.)

6.) Jeremiah Ledbetter , DT , Arkansas

7.) Pat O'Connor , DE, Eastern Michigan

Analysis:

Agnew has had his up and downs as a return man, but without Golladay, this draft would have been rough. Both Tabor and Roberts providing next-to-no value in the first four rounds really hurts as well. It also doesn't help that the first-rounder, Davis, has been one of the worst starting linebackers in the league.

3.) 2016 Draft

Original draft grade: C-

Current draft grade: C+

Results:

ROUND, PLAYER, POS. and SCHOOL

1.) Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State

2.) A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

3.) Graham Glasgow, OL, Michigan

4.) Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah

5.) Joe Dahl, OL, Washington State

5.) Antwione Williams, LB, Georgia Southern

6.) Jake Rudock, QB, Michigan

6.) Anthony Zettel, DE, Penn State

6.) Jimmy Landes, LS, Baylor

7.) Dwayne Washington, RB, Washington

Analysis:

The current grade likely would be higher if Robinson and Glasgow re-signed this past offseason. Glasgow exceeded third-round expectations, and the Lions let him walk in free agency. Robinson was hot and cold in his first four years in the NFL. At the very least, he was a nice rotational tackle. Decker and Dahl are starters and solid players, but neither can be considered Pro Bowl-caliber. Killebrew, Zettel and Washington have all been decent reserve players.

2.) 2018 Draft

Original draft grade: B-

Current draft grade: B+

Results:

ROUND, PLAYER, POS. and SCHOOL

1.) Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

2.) Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

3.) Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette

4.) Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

5.) Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

7.) Nick Bawden, FB, San Diego State

Analysis:

With only six selections, Quinn did a fine job of finding talent in 2018. Unfortunately, injuries have been a big issue for the majority of the class. When healthy, Hand is a force on the defensive line. Kerryon Johnson is in the same boat. At the time, many thought Ragnow and Walker were a reach at where they were selected. Both have lived up to the expectations that come with the respective rounds they were drafted in, however.

1.) 2020 Draft

Original draft grade: B

Future draft grade: TBA

Results:



ROUND, PLAYER, POS. and SCHOOL

1.) Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

2.) D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

3.) Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

3.) Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State

4.) Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky

5.) Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

5.) Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State

6.) John Penisini, DT, Utah

7.) Jashon Cornell, DL, Ohio State

Analysis:

For the first time since Quinn's inaugural draft with the Lions, there were no real surprises in the first three rounds. He acquired a best-available talent at a position of need. It's way too early to gauge just how successful this class will be, but there appears to be plenty of upside with the picks he made. There is a good possibility that at least four players will see significant snaps rather soon.

Related

Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford is Better than Kirk Cousins

Hunter Bryant May Be Best Undrafted Free Agent from 2020 Draft Class

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020