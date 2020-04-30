AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020

John Maakaron

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal following general manager Bob Quinn's offseason additions and the recently completed NFL Draft.

Last season, Detroit ranked No. 11 in the league in total offense. 

In 2020, the offense is poised to become a top-10 offense. 

First and foremost, franchise passer Matthew Stafford has been medically cleared, and is ready to resume where he left off prior to his season-ending back injury. 

The players that make up the wide receiving corps -- led by Kenny Golladay -- all return for the upcoming season. 

Detroit also added Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus, a player that analysts believe could grow into a major contributor for the Lions' offense, especially if he becomes a reliable possession-like receiver. 

The organization will be hoping that tight end T.J. Hockenson builds upon his rookie season to become more of a contributor and to live up to the billing of being the No. 8 pick in the 2019 draft.

Detroit should be able to make significant gains on the ground, which would allow the offense to achieve the balance the coaching staff has been striving for.

Arguably one of the steals of the entire draft, running back D'Andre Swift joins the trio of Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson. 

The additions of Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency and Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg via the draft should allow the rushing attack to make strides that the offense desperately needs. 

If the offense is able to live up to early expectations, Detroit may be able to achieve some pretty lofty goals in 2020. 

Related

Why D'Andre Swift Could Actually Help Kerryon Johnson Be More Productive

5 Questions with SI AllBadgers Jake Kocorowski Getting to Know WR Quintez Cephus

Should 2020 Be Jarrad Davis' Last Season in Detroit?

Analyst Predicts Lions' Win Total for 2020 Season 

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Lions need to stay healthy! I wonder how the line will respond without Glasgow

noBuddy
noBuddy

Paying 45 million for a backup RT doesn't exactly follow the norm. Add in the fact, Vaitai is a stronger run blocker than a pass protector and that doesn't bode well for Matthew Stafford. We now have two rookie OG and this is the NFL, not going up against the likes of a MAC school a few games a year. No breaks this year. Again, pass protection, Matthew Stafford, can Bevell hold it together to save Stafford's bad back. Healed yes. Good? Doubt it. I see another top-ten pick, maybe another top-five, but I do not see this draft class making the Lions a playoff team.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Detroit GM Bob Quinn Calls D'Andre Swift a "Playmaker"

Big things are in store for D'Andre Swift with the Detroit Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Why D'Andre Swift Could Actually Help Kerryon Johnson Be More Productive

Why Detroit Lions rookie D'Andre Swift could help Kerryon Johnson be more productive

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Julian Okwara Can Be "High-Risk, High-Reward Pass Rusher" for Lions

Detroit Lions' Julian Okwara can be "high-risk, high-reward pass rusher"

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

Quinn Explains Why Lions Didn't Bluff and Select Tagovailoa

Lions general manager Bob Quinn appeared on 97.1 The Ticket's Morning Show

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Should 2020 Be Jarrad Davis' Last Season in Detroit?

Detroit Lions have major decision to make regarding Jarrad Davis' future

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Do the Lions Still Need to Upgrade Backup QB Position?

Lions did not draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

EDGE Defender Markus Golden Would Upgrade Lions' Pass Rush

Our Logan Lamorandier opines why Markus Golden would upgrade Detroit Lions' pass rush

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings for Lions

Dakota Brecht takes a look at where the Detroit Lions are ranked in post-NFL Draft power rankings

Dakota Brecht

by

Ricksters

Getting to Know WR Quintez Cephus with SI AllBadgers Jake Kocorowski

Dakota Brecht talks with SI AllBadgers.com's Jake Kocorowski about Detroit Lions draft pick Quintez Cephus

Dakota Brecht