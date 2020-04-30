Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal following general manager Bob Quinn's offseason additions and the recently completed NFL Draft.

Last season, Detroit ranked No. 11 in the league in total offense.

In 2020, the offense is poised to become a top-10 offense.

First and foremost, franchise passer Matthew Stafford has been medically cleared, and is ready to resume where he left off prior to his season-ending back injury.

The players that make up the wide receiving corps -- led by Kenny Golladay -- all return for the upcoming season.

Detroit also added Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus, a player that analysts believe could grow into a major contributor for the Lions' offense, especially if he becomes a reliable possession-like receiver.

The organization will be hoping that tight end T.J. Hockenson builds upon his rookie season to become more of a contributor and to live up to the billing of being the No. 8 pick in the 2019 draft.

Detroit should be able to make significant gains on the ground, which would allow the offense to achieve the balance the coaching staff has been striving for.

Arguably one of the steals of the entire draft, running back D'Andre Swift joins the trio of Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson.

The additions of Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency and Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg via the draft should allow the rushing attack to make strides that the offense desperately needs.

If the offense is able to live up to early expectations, Detroit may be able to achieve some pretty lofty goals in 2020.

